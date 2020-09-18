Should you invest in Microsoft, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems, Exxon Mobil, or AT&T?
Sep 18, 2020, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for MSFT, INTC, CSCO, XOM, and T.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- MSFT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MSFT&prnumber=091820206
- INTC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=INTC&prnumber=091820206
- CSCO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CSCO&prnumber=091820206
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=091820206
- T: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=T&prnumber=091820206
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver