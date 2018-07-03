Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur Deploys CI Hardware System to Build China's Largest Occupant Safety Hardware System

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur launched the upgraded Car Intelligence (CI) hardware system in China's 12 major cities, including Guangzhou, Changsha, Chongqing and Wuhan, etc. Based on the original functions, such as Intelligent Driving Assist, Intelligent Driving Safety Monitor, Intelligent Passenger Safety Assist, AI Speech-based Interaction, Intelligent Interactive Entertainment, Intelligent Trip Management and Intelligent Back-end Management, this system features breakthroughs in certain key functions and thus ensures safety in all dimensions. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur expects to deploy it across China next year to build China's largest occupant safety hardware system, bringing users safer, more intelligent mobility experiences while significantly increasing the level of standardization in the area of car hailing services.

As a leading high-quality mobility service provider in China, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur keeps exploring mobility technology. In October 2017, for example, it established a strategic partnership with China's largest search engine company Baidu to jointly promote the intelligent transportation, including the commercialization of Internet of Vehicles and the autopilot. Deploying the CI hardware system will lay a solid basis for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur to create high safety service standards in the car hailing industry. It will lead the industry into a new era of intelligent car hailing services.

With consistent efforts in technology R&D, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has upgraded the CI hardware system by adding functions such as alcohol detection, One Touch call for police, precision positioning, speech reporting, electric fencing and more. To elaborate, alcohol detection features a device which monitors alcohol content in the car and records drunk driving once it detects non-compliant alcohol content. This function helps to avoid drunk driving and thus ensure the passengers' safety; One Touch call for police allows the passengers to transfer certain information to the police by pressing a physical button, including the current position, images captured by the front/rear cameras and recorded audio, which enhances the passengers' safety; precision positioning is enabled by an external active antenna and differential calculation, which enhances the accuracy of positioning comparing with the conventional positioning devices or smartphones; electrical fencing can be set to specific city basis in the background to monitor the cars driving out of the fencing.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur CI hardware system and the subsequent iterations/upgrades will technologically offer car hailing services practical means of prevention and control, which in turn will lay firm foundations for occupant safety. By addressing industrial challenges with technology, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will also greatly contribute to the healthy growth and the intelligence transformation of car hailing industry.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur