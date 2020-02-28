Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur installs high-tech intelligent monitoring, including infrared thermometers that make travel more secure

As the national outbreak prevention efficiently progresses, cities have gradually begun the outbreak prevention and resumption of production. Ride-hailing has become the optimal choice for most office workers. To comprehensively guarantee user travel safety as China goes back to work, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur offers infrared thermometers for cars after the implementation of "3+3" multiple disinfection procedures to perform the monitoring and precautions of coronavirus outbreak.

Artificial intelligence plays a significant part in combating coronavirus, and provides a more secure travelling environment for the general public.

After further investigation regarding infrared thermal imaging technology and the infrared temperature measurement technology, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has independently developed an integrated hardware and software device for equipping cars with infrared thermometers.

By installing an infrared camera in the car, the temperature of drivers and passengers can be monitored. The device will periodically monitor the temperature of all the people in the car and report it to the system upon control of the driver. Then the system makes the secondary judgement based on big data and AI algorithms. For instance, if a temperature warning is generated, the system will inform the driver and operations staff via email and short messages to guide the driver to carry out the inspection and disinfection procedures.

Infrared temperature technology possesses multiple advantages. It will not destroy the temperature field of the detected object because there is no direct contact. The target temperature can be measured within several milliseconds; the temperature accuracy is high and the temperature differential can be controlled at about 0.1 degrees in comparison with actual road tests.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur spokesperson says "Infrared thermometers can conduct real-time intelligent temperature detection to drivers and passengers, thus better monitoring the health status of both passengers and drivers. The in-car application has been innovative in three perspectives. The first is to achieve low-cost and non-contact temperature measurement; the second is to realize high-precision and fast temperature measurement; the third is to realize the ability of automatic judgement and processing based on artificial intelligence. We believe that the application of infrared thermometers will cut off the virus outbreak transmission route via ride-hailing services, detect and handle illness cases promptly, and provide a strong safeguard for the travel safety of both passengers and drivers."

Currently, while engaging in outbreak prevention, various regions have also introduced policies in line with local conditions to assist the resumption of work and production in enterprises. To guarantee outbreak prevention and resumption of production in hundred cities and thousand enterprises, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has recently launched the "Work Resumption Support Month" campaign after the previous implementation of "3+3" multiple disinfection procedures, put forward the inspiring moto "Fear Not the Resumption of Work, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is at Your Service" and has comprehensively guaranteed the safety of the general public in the resumption of work through the "Escorting Plan" and the "Exclusive Plan" to make ride-hailing commuting safer, smoother and more convenient.

In the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur takes the lead in supporting relief efforts in cities like Wuhan at this critical moment, demonstrating corporate social responsibilities as a leading ride-hailing company. However, instead of remaining satisfied, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur steps up to support outbreak prevention with artificial intelligence. It launches intelligent solutions at that critical moment to comprehensively improve the effect of outbreak prevention, safeguard the travel safety of both passengers and drivers, and build a security wall for outbreak prevention. By virtue of these positive actions, it fulfils its overall position of consciousness and spirit of dedication and sets a good example for all the industries to fully commit to the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

