Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur installs in-car ultraviolet air cleaning devices for traveling peace-of-mind, upgrading to a more clean riding environment

Currently, China's battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak has entered into a critical phase and "epidemic prevention and resumption of production" have become the key words in this period.

The missions and responsibilities are resting on our shoulders. In response to the call of the Party and the government, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has continuously increased its efforts in outbreak prevention and control.

After the implementation of our"3+3" multiple disinfection procedures and the use of infrared thermometers, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur also equips cars with ultraviolet devices for air purification, making sterilization more timely and more comprehensive.

Conveying confidence in outbreak prevention to society, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur contribute more wisdom and strength for winning the health battle quickly.

The "Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version Four)", issued by National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, indicates that "the coronavirus is sensitive to ultraviolet ray and heat. The virus would either die in 30 minutes at a temperature of 56 degree centigrade or die from lipid solvents such as diethyl ether, ethyl alcoholat a concentration of 75%, chlorine-containing disinfectant, peracetic acid and chloroform." Thus it can be presumed that ultraviolet disinfection lamps can kill the coronavirus. In view of this, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will install in-car intelligent LED ultraviolet disinfection lamps to kill viruses and remove bacteria.

According to the Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur spokesperson, the existing ultraviolet disinfection lamps installed in the operating vehicles have different characteristics, such as intelligent control, powerful sterilization, high efficiency, time-saving, are safe, environmentally friendly, and have long been used for the disinfection of medical rescue vehicles. Their intelligent-sensor capability can identify personnel access through infrared body sensors. Passengers are protected by a white light when they get on board, while they are disinfected by an ultraviolet light when they exit for safe and timely sterilization. The sensing angle is 120 degree, which completely covers the rear space of the car. The installation site of the device is behind the driver. The refractive index of the ultraviolet ray is low and efficient sterilization takes only 60 seconds at most, which exerts no harm to the health of the driver.

The spokesperson for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur says "The use of in-car intelligent LED ultraviolet disinfection lamps will enable more rapid and effective disinfection of rear passenger space, which is an upgrade of previous disinfection methods. After each passenger exits, the driver can utilize ultraviolet devices for powerful sterilization to ensure the travel safety of every passenger. Coupled with infrared thermometers and the '3+3' comprehensive disinfection procedures, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will provide a more secure traveling experience for users".

Outbreak prevention and control is a nationwide campaign. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur keeps its original intention to provide full support outbreak prevention and control.

At this critical time a series of disinfection and prevention measures is launched, such as the 3+3" disinfection procedures, the "Work Resumption Support Month" campaign, the infrared temperature measurement, and ultraviolet disinfection devices.

Taking strict, meticulous and comprehensive steps toward the battle against current health crisis, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur conveys positive energy and a sense of responsibility in combating corona virus outbreak. We join patriotic enterprises who are taking an active part in bravely shouldering the social responsibilities. Scientifically we will help in preventing, controlling and precisely implementing strategies. Together we can gather strong forces to win the battle.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine