Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur introduces the industry's first service standards for special groups of people

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the deepening of structural reform on the supply side, the endogenous motive force of China's economy has been increasing. According to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics, GDP grew by 6.2% year on year in the second quarter, which is obviously better than the market expectations. According to Nielsen's latest report, China's consumption trend index remained high at 115 points in the second quarter. With the boost of Chinese people's consumption willingness, people pursue higher quality of life. In order to meet the quality needs of users in travel, recently, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur issued the industry's first refined service standards for six categories of passengers -- pregnant women, children, intoxicated passengers, the physically disabled, the visually or hearing handicapped, and passengers carrying pets, so as to lead the industry back to the essence of services and provide more convenient and better quality life for these special groups of people.

In China, from the government to enterprises, more and more attention has been paid to the travel life and cultural needs of the special groups of people. Government departments have been studying and formulating execution plans to provide relevant services for them, clarifying and refining service standards and contents, and some leading enterprises in the industry also pay more attention to the living conditions of special groups during their high-speed development by providing services for special groups with practical actions so as to guide the general public to care for such special groups of people.

As the leading enterprise in the online ride hailing industry, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur introduced the industry's first service standards for special groups of people not only to provide more convenient and high-quality travel services for these users, but also to guide more enterprises to care for special groups and offer them more help so as to build a harmonious society.

As stipulated in the service standards, for physically disabled passengers, during the waiting period, the driver should wait patiently and avoid bumping the passenger; for passengers with hearing impairments the driver needs to communicate with them via the instant messaging function in the app, and help them open the door when they get out of the vehicle; for visually impaired passengers, the driver should first help open the door when the passengers get out of the vehicle and confirm whether there is anything left behind, and then escort the passengers to the sidewalk; for children, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has formulated detailed service specifications for three kinds of scenarios: passengers with babies, passengers with children and minor passengers riding alone. It can be seen that the introduction of the above-mentioned service specifications will greatly facilitate the travel of these special passengers, so that they can enjoy more considerate and comprehensive and warmer services.

The value of an enterprise should be measured not only by the profits it creates, but also by the value it contributes to society. While providing compliant, safe and high-quality services for the vast number of users, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur always pays close attention to special groups of people. While highlighting the responsibility and mission of enterprises, it also leads the whole travel industry to the sustainable development road of serving the public, creating value and repaying the society.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine