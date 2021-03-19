Show audiences the unedited truth

Recently, a similar case occurred on social media. During China's "two sessions," several journalists were taking pictures of a guard on duty. When the final photo came out, the guard occupied no more than a third of the frame, while the majority of the photo was taken up by the blurry hall against the gloomy sky. This very picture is for sale on Getty Images for up to $499.

In the comments section on the topic, some mocked the journalists' choice of angle: "Camera angle of oppressed freedom." Meanwhile, a journalist from NPR "explained" by asking "What else should they take pictures of," and declared that it's only "photojournalism." This NPR journalist actually voiced the thoughts of many Western media: When covering China's "two sessions," they seem to "prefer" guards or soldiers than deputies, meetings or press conferences. Similar cases have also occurred in previous years. These photos are mostly taken from a low angle, and the tones are usually dim. Although photography skills could explain the results, one can't help thinking there are certain intentions.

Such "unique" angles and tones are not new when it comes to reports on China. During Hong Kong's violent unrest in 2019, the Los Angeles Times "neglected" some facts in its report, and used its cover photo to try and trick readers into believing it was the police that attacked protesters first. In October 2019, before the truth of the Essex lorry deaths emerged, a journalist from CNN publicly questioned China why these "Chinese citizens" escaped China. The fact, however, turned out to be that none of the victims were Chinese. Moreover, BBC documentaries on Wuhan, the city hit hardest by COVID-19 in China, featured a gloomy filter for the version for Western countries, while the Chinese version had none. In addition, recent "reports" by the BBC on Xinjiang show backgrounds, clothing and even the looks on faces of the "interviewees" which were suspiciously similar. This is in sharp contrast with the actual situation in Xinjiang.

These Western media outlets show the so-called facts only from the angle they want. They add filters to disgrace China, and even make up fake news to slander China, so as to manipulate what their audiences see and influence their thinking. All these facts are enough to expose the so-called "freedom of the press." Everyone is welcomed to come visit China, to see what China is like unedited and unfiltered. Western media should also let go of their biases, abandon their filters and stereotypes, practice real objective journalism, and show the whole truth to their audiences.

Show audiences the unedited truth

