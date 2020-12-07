Show Your Love for Small Businesses by Gifting Yosemite & Bass Lake

Revive that "Yosemite glow" for a valued friend with a sunset tour of the park, grant a souvenir of a vineyard getaway for those newlyweds in your life, or surprise a deserving co-worker with a holiday gift set that includes local gifts, specialty wines, and chocolates. Gift the pleasures of fine dining and gourmet cheese baskets to traveling relatives. For those intrepid and adventurous people in your life, imagine the surprise of wilderness maps, or axe throwing gift certificates as stocking stuffers.

"Our guests become like family at Bass Lake, and they return year after year making a lakeside escape a tradition for multiple generations," explained Mark Choe, General Manager of The Pines Resort. "Visitors are always asking, 'Can we buy gift cards?' and the answer is of course, yes! However, this year we wanted to take it a step further by including added value in our gift packages, like huge discounts on rooms and resort dining."

Family-owned-and-operated businesses throughout the country have been hit hard this year. For those who have the means to shop for friends and family during the holiday time period, gifts from small businesses double-up on the love. Support the places you enjoy vacationing, while at the same time, sharing this special corner of the word with those you care about.

"Ficklin Vineyards has been in my family for three generations," shared Peter Ficklin of Ficklin Vineyards in Madera. "We're proud our Port wines have been enjoyed at special dinners and celebrations for over 70 years. Fans worldwide make Ficklin Vineyards a highlighted destination on their pilgrimage to Yosemite National Park. Although traveling has been more difficult this year, you can still bring our premium Port wines, chocolate sauces, and other goodies home for the holidays. It means a great deal to share our heritage and award-winning Port with people from all over the world. And that becomes even more meaningful to us during the challenges we all share this year."

Discover the HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE.



Give big by shopping small!



About Visit Yosemite | Madera County



Formed in 1985, Visit Yosemite | Madera County's mission is to draw the millions of visitors of Yosemite National Park to the many businesses and attractions in its gateway. We are inviting visitors to take a journey from the Fossil Discovery Center to the Madera Wine Trail and onward into the High Sierra. Along the way, discover incredible dining, talented tradespersons, four-seasons of water sports at Bass Lake, the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, and mighty adventures right up to the massive Giant Sequoia trees. Madera County is the gateway to so much more.

