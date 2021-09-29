Showcase Cinemas Announces Long-Planned Multi-Million-Dollar Theater Renovation Of Its Warwick Location On Quaker Lane; Will Include The Launch Of Rhode Island's First XPlus Premium Large Format Auditorium

Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane will be the most technologically innovative and advanced entertainment destination in Rhode Island. The theater will feature the state's only XPlus premium large format auditorium with laser projection, along with all-reserved, fully powered recliners and upgraded sound and projection systems in all 15 auditoriums. The re-imagined lobby will offer a brand new concession and hot foods center featuring such brands as Nathan's Famous, Uno Express Pizzas, Pretzel Depot Hand-Rolled Pretzels and an array of tempting offers including sweet and savory Gourmet Popcorn and over 40 candy varieties. Showcase's Xpress Pickup allows customers to order in advance via the web or the ShowcaseUS app and have their order ready when they arrive. The new lobby bar concept will include hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and craft beers as well as a Starbucks Coffee espresso bar with comfy lounge seating. The new lobby will also offer a fleet of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, ICEE Frozen Beverages and a new state-of-the-art box office.

"Our XPlus premium large format auditorium is one of the most technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger than life ways to see a movie, so it's fitting that Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane is introducing XPlus with the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,'" said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "With XPlus you get everything a modern moviegoer could want – crystal-clear laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners with personal trays and a massive screen!"

For nearly 40 years, Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane has been the center of the Warwick and greater Providence community. Through the years, the theater has hosted local movie premieres, sponsored the Cumulous Radio High School Team of the Week program and supported numerous local causes and events. Showcase is also partnering with the Warwick Public Library to host a free Showcase Together storytime program at the theater on the last Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. on October 26, November 30 and December 28. A librarian will read two stories that will be simultaneously projected on the big screen. Guests will be able to follow along with the words and pictures from any seat in the auditorium.

Remaining open during this fall's renovation; the theater will continue to offer customers the highly regarded Starpass loyalty program providing 10% rewards back for virtually every purchase and a new program: $6 Bargain Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays and Student Thursdays . Corporate events and Open Caption screenings are also available. Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick Quaker Lane will continue to provide ample parking along with more capacity with larger theaters and screens. This theater also features a newly installed air purifying system for all auditoriums.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

