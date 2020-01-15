Showcase Cinemas gives away free popcorn this Sunday to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Popcorn Day this Sunday, January 19, Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will give away *free* popcorn to new and current Starpass loyalty members who purchase a movie ticket on that day. This year National Popcorn Day coincides with the releases of both Sony's "Bad Boys for Life" (starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) and Universal's "Dolittle" (starring Robert Downey Jr.).

"Popcorn and movie-going literally go hand in hand, so we can think of no better way to celebrate National Popcorn Day than to give away free popcorn," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "Last year we gave away thousands of bags of popcorn to our Starpass loyalty members and we are hoping give away even more this year!"

On National Popcorn Day, Starpass members will receive a free regular popcorn with any ticket purchase. The Starpass loyalty program is *free* to join and *free* to use. Starpass enables guests to earn a 10 percent reward for virtually every dollar spent and provides flexible options to redeem rewards for a variety of purchases including tickets, concessions and at cinema restaurants and in-seat dining. The Starpass loyalty program empowers members to choose how to spend their rewards and allows redemption through ShowcaseCinemas.com and the Showcase Cinemas App.

Head to ShowcaseCinemas.com to purchase movie tickets and to become a member of the Starpass loyalty program.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 918 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 27 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

