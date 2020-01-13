BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today it would be hosting a free screening of the Warner Bros.' film "Joker" at its Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas in the Bronx on Sunday, January 19 at 4 p.m. ET (National Popcorn Day). The free screening celebrates the film's Oscar nominations, National Popcorn Day, and its local neighborhood tie as the heralded "Joker Stairs" scene was filmed a few blocks from the theater's Bronx location. Moviegoers can reserve tickets for the screening by visiting the theater box office or showcasecinemas.com.

Showcase Cinemas hosts free screening of 'Joker' at Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas to celebrate the film's Oscar nominations, its iconic Bronx filming location and National Popcorn Day.

Recently renovated with power recliners in every auditorium, a redesigned lobby, updated concessions stand and the addition of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas is also offering a free, regular-size popcorn for every Starpass loyalty member who reserves a ticket for any movie on National Popcorn Day (Sunday, January 19).

"Today's Oscar nominations further usher 'Joker' into the annuals of movie history and reinforce its place as a true cultural phenomenon," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "With this free, neighborhood screening on National Popcorn Day, we are not only celebrating the film's Oscar recognition, but also its neighborhood association to Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas ˗ the iconic outdoor stairs where the Joker descends are only steps away."

"Joker" scenes were filmed in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, where fans have been flocking to take photos in front of the long, distinctive, outdoor stairs on Shakespeare Avenue where the character of Arthur Fleck does his "Joker" dance. Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas is located at 214 E. 161st Street. Both the theater and the "Joker Stairs" (now a major NYC tourist destination) are close to Yankee Stadium.

