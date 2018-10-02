Shower Gel Market Report Focuses on Growth (CAGR Of 3.6%) Trends, Dynamics, Supply, Demand, Consumption and Competitive Landscape: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Shower Gel Market is anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR of 3.6% by 2023. The shower gel market is driven by increase in use of shower gels in malls and supermarkets as compared to demand for conventional soap bars. Shower gels offer features like freshness, moisture-free skin and no dryness. In addition, the urban consumer spending on health and skin care products bolsters the market growth in the forecast period. The market opportunities for new entrants are lucrative and hold a lot of potential in terms of customer service and revenue generation. Based on type, the segmentation for shower gel market includes soap type and surfactant type. Soap type is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to inflated demands for fragrant shower gels. Other factors such as pricing, consumer awareness, disposable income, and increasing urbanization are likely to propel the market demand in the near future. By application, the segmentation for shower gel market includes men, women, and kids. Kids segment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period due to the rise in demand and availability of shower gels with multiple variants. Geographical segmentation for shower gel market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global ranking due to the wide presence of shower gel manufacturers and massive demand for cosmetic products. In addition, reasonable prices and excellent branding for shower gels add to the market growth in the US. Asia-Pacific's market is likely to grow at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period due to the availability of huge population and varied demands pertaining to shower gels.

The key players in the shower gel market include Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Proctle& Gamble, Colgate Palmolive Company, L'Oreal S.A., KAO, SANA, Indian Tobacco Company Limited, L'Occitane, Godrej Consumer Products, BVLGARI, and Natura Cosmeticos, Sam Chanel, Reckitt and Benckiser Group PLC, and Alcitor. Global shower gel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (adult, children, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the shower gel market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the shower gel market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the shower gel market on a global level.

Access 111 page research report with TOC on "Shower Gel Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-shower-gel-market-outlook-2018-2023

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global shower gel market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the adult, children, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global shower gel market.

Key Applications

Adult

Children

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Key Vendors

P&G

Unilever

L'Oreal

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido

Kao

Lion

Amway

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.