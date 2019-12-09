ShowMeCables Introduces Patented L-com Cat6 Angled Patch Cables

These new category 6-rated, angled Ethernet cables showcase a unique, patented design that enables better cable management, while protecting the connection within the cable. Non-angled patch cables risk being damaged when they are bent near the boot, breaking the wires inside the cord and severing the connection. These L-com cables are fastened at a specific bend, which does not place stress on any internal wires. Tight-fit applications and dense connectivity applications, such as data centers, are the perfect setting for use.

ShowMeCables currently carries 14 angle variations, plus four color options and 10 length options in each cable. With a vast number of combinations and configurations, they offer connectivity for whatever your environment may hold.

"Angled cables are the perfect solution for anyone looking to optimize their cable management, while also putting as little stress on the cable as possible. These angled cables maintain the twisted pair through the entire body of the connector, which is unique for this type of cable. I would especially recommend these cables to anybody working in an office space or an area like a server room where cable management is crucial," said Blake Woods, Product Manager.

For detailed information on this product, please visit https://www.showmecables.com/by-category/cables/cat5e-cat6-cat7/cat6-angled-ethernet-patch-cables.

