ShowMeCables Releases New Line of Fiber Optic Transceivers

These new fiber optic transceivers are MSA-compliant and therefore compatible with most switch and router platforms. They represent a wide selection of form factors, distances supported and data rates. Form factors offered are GBIC, SFP, SFP+ and XFP. Distance options range from 220 meters to 120 kilometers and three transmitter wavelengths are available – 850 nm, 1310 nm and 1550 nm. Operating data rates cover 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

Other options include Single-mode or Multimode optics and latching LC or nonlatching SC connectors. Most of these new transceivers were designed to withstand extreme temperatures found in many industrial applications.

"We are excited to now offer our customers these new, high-quality, reliable transceivers. We're confident they will meet the needs of the telecom and datacom industries, wireless service providers, those involved with cloud storage and hosting, and the enterprise network sector," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

ShowMeCables' new fiber optic transceivers are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

