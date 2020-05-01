ShowMeCables Releases New MPO Fiber Breakout Cables Available in OM3, OM4 and OM5 Models

ShowMeCables' new MPO fanout cables are offered in OM3 and OM4 models with 8 or 24 fibers, and an OM5 version with 8,12 or 24 fibers. They are offered with MPO to LC and MPO to SC breakouts, and they feature riser and LSZH-rated jackets. There is also a flexible boot option available with the LC connectors that bends up to 90-degrees without signal interruption.

"By offering these new breakout cables in stock and with expanded styles and features, we are in the unique position to meet our customers' needs and do it quickly," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

These cables are offered in lengths from 0.5- to 10-meter lengths. They are ideal for data communications, mobility/wireless infrastructure, military/aerospace, harsh environments, industrial networking, transportation, security and oil/gas applications.

ShowMeCables' MPO fiber breakout cables are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

For inquiries, ShowMeCables can be contacted at +1-888-519-9505.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables is a leading eCommerce brand that specializes in providing a large portfolio of in stock IT, voice, video, and data network cables and connectivity products. ShowMeCables is the chosen supplier for network and IT infrastructure cable assemblies used by professional installers and consumers alike. Backed by a highly knowledgeable support staff of industry experts, the company offers its full inventory of in-stock products while also providing best-in-class customer and technical support. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

