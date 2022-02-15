Shri M Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate the 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention, Hon'ble Ms.Justice Indira Banerjee will be the special guest of honor

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Inner Resources Development (CIRD) North America, a not-for-profit global knowledge institution, is delighted to announce the dates of the 5th edition of its highly popular Global Bhagavad Gita Convention (GBGC) to be held globally online, with live streaming on the YouTube Global Gita Channel and via the website www.globalgita.org. In a press conference, the organizers announced that the Convention would be held for four hours each day, from February 19, 2022, to February 21, 2022.

The GBGC is being inaugurated by the Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, in the presence of the Founder of the global Centres for Inner Resources Development, Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, a renowned and enlightened Master, committed to helping leaders and people live lives of Peace, Service, and Righteousness. Hon'ble Ms. Justice Indira Banerjee, Supreme Court of India, will be a special guest of honor.

The event, an eagerly awaited annual knowledge celebration, is open to all and is being offered free of charge to all people across the globe. The deliberations of the Global Bhagavad Gita Convention will be in English. This year's emphasis is on the theme of Mental Harmony.

The 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention, the last edition of which was also held online due to the pandemic – provides leaders, professionals, teachers, students, and householders worldwide, an exceptional and rare opportunity to launch their lives on a wholesome and sublime trajectory. Through the inspiring teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the speakers will provide rich and uplifting insights on how to tap into their minds, quieten them, and acquire inner freedom and fearlessness.

Spiritual Masters, several young professionals, and spiritual practitioners will offer an array of insights and practical wisdom during the three-day event. The sessions are bound to instill clarity and a deep commitment within all those in attendance at the event to embark on a life-transforming spiritual journey boldly that prevents the uncertainties of the outside, objective world from impacting one's mental harmony and well-being.

The program schedule, agenda, and links to Livestream of the Convention are available at https://www.globalgita.org.

