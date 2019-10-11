Shrimp Basket BOGO Gift Card Pre-Sale starts Monday!

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp Basket Restaurants is hosting our first ever pre-sale to our Bonus Gift Card sale that usually falls during Thanksgiving week. The sale will start on Columbus Day October 14'th and run through Friday October 18'th. Guests will be able to go online and order $25 gift cards. For every $25 they spend they'll get an additional, free, $25 bonus card!

"Our guests have loved this promotion for many years that we run during the Thanksgiving holiday. We've listened to our guests' feedback around the anticipated sale in November and we want to give them one more thing to get excited about. A pre-sale of buy one get one gift cards would be just the thing – this also helps give them two extra months to redeem or gift the cards leading into the holiday season!" said Mark Kirke, Chief Operating Officer.

This sale is a limited time only and our normal November sale will still take place the three days leading up to Thanksgiving! A new thing about this year's bonus cards is that they will expire a little later than usual. The new expiration of your free bonus card will be 12/31/2020 so customers will have plenty of time to dine with us, no matter what season it is. Cards are available on our website www.shrimpbasket.com only and will go live at 12:01 a.m. Monday! We appreciate everyone's excitement leading up to this offer each year and can't wait to see you in a Shrimp Basket soon!

Founded in 1993, Shrimp Basket is a full-service seafood-focused restaurant chain with 30 locations across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. Shrimp Basket offers a comfortable, casual family-friendly atmosphere with affordable prices. In addition to serving grilled, steamed, and fried seafood, Shrimp Basket also offers burgers, chicken, poboys and more – as well as a full bar at every location. The company has never closed a location in their entire 25-year history. All stores are company-owned. For additional information, please visit www.shrimpbasket.com .

