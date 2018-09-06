Shrimp Basket Restaurants to open in Ridgeland, MS

Whether guests are looking for a fried seafood basket, all-you-can-eat specials or a sweet southern dessert, Shrimp Basket has a wide variety of offerings the whole family is sure to enjoy at an affordable price point.

The over 4,800 square foot restaurant has seating for around 185 guests and features the company's new design, which highlights the gulf coast roots of the restaurant. The new design features nautical décor within that will have you feeling as if you have stepped onto the beach for a relaxing vacation. For more information about Shrimp Basket, visit shrimpbasket.com.

About Shrimp Basket:

Founded in 1993, Shrimp Basket is a full-service seafood-focused restaurant chain with 30 locations across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. Shrimp Basket offers a comfortable, casual family-friendly atmosphere with an affordable price point. In addition to serving grilled, steamed, and fried seafood, Shrimp Basket also offers burgers, chicken, poboys and more – as well as a full bar at every location. The company has never closed a location in their entire 25-year history. All stores are company-owned. For additional information, please visit www.shrimpbasket.com .

