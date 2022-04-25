Shrimp Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 4.89 Billion | Growing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Shrimp is a key driver | Technavio

Shrimp market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 1.02%

Key market segments: Product (frozen shrimp, canned shrimp, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA)

, , APAC, , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 32%

Shrimp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Spain, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd, Liveris Afentoulis & Co., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd, Rich Products Corp., and Thai Union Group PCL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Shrimp market trend

Increasing merger and acquisition activities



Large vendors in the market acquire smaller ones to gain access to new products and technologies at a low cost. For instance, in February 2019 , Cooke Inc. ( Cooke ) announced the completion of the acquisition of Seajoy Seafood Corp . group, a vertically integrated, premium shrimp farm in Latin America . In March 2019 , Cooke announced that it had acquired Farallon Aquaculture de Nicaragua SA ( Farallon Nicaragua ), a vertically integrated producer of farmed shrimp and a supplier of branded fresh-frozen shrimp to major markets in Asia , Europe , and the US.

Shrimp market challenge

Adverse climatic conditions and contamination



Climate change has significantly disrupted the natural patterns and processes in aquatic ecosystems. The conditions under which seafood is produced in aquaculture impact the environment in many ways. Exotic aquaculture specimens may escape and interbreed with the native wild fish, resulting in disease spread. Vaccines and antibiotics are often administered to farmed species, which become a threat to wild fish.

Key market vendor insights

The shrimp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd

Liveris Afentoulis & Co.

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mazzetta Co. LLC

Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd

Rich Products Corp.

Thai Union Group PCL

Key Segment Analysis by product

Frozen shrimp



The frozen shrimp segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for frozen shrimp is rising among consumers due to their long shelf life. Frozen shrimp can be stored in a freezer for up to nine months. The increasing import and export of frozen shrimp will also help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Canned shrimp

Others

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 32% of the global shrimp market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Others

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd

Liveris Afentoulis & Co.

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mazzetta Co. LLC

Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd

Rich Products Corp.

Thai Union Group PCL

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio