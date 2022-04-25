Shrimp Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 4.89 Billion | Growing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Shrimp is a key driver | Technavio

Apr 25, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shrimp market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.89 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp are significantly driving the market.
Our report on "Shrimp Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Shrimp market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 1.02%
- Key market segments: Product (frozen shrimp, canned shrimp, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 32%
Shrimp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Spain, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd, Liveris Afentoulis & Co., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd, Rich Products Corp., and Thai Union Group PCL
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Shrimp market trend
- Increasing merger and acquisition activities
Large vendors in the market acquire smaller ones to gain access to new products and technologies at a low cost. For instance, in February 2019, Cooke Inc. (Cooke) announced the completion of the acquisition of Seajoy Seafood Corp. group, a vertically integrated, premium shrimp farm in Latin America. In March 2019, Cooke announced that it had acquired Farallon Aquaculture de Nicaragua SA (Farallon Nicaragua), a vertically integrated producer of farmed shrimp and a supplier of branded fresh-frozen shrimp to major markets in Asia, Europe, and the US.
Shrimp market challenge
- Adverse climatic conditions and contamination
Climate change has significantly disrupted the natural patterns and processes in aquatic ecosystems. The conditions under which seafood is produced in aquaculture impact the environment in many ways. Exotic aquaculture specimens may escape and interbreed with the native wild fish, resulting in disease spread. Vaccines and antibiotics are often administered to farmed species, which become a threat to wild fish.
View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.
Key market vendor insights
The shrimp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
- Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd
- Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd
- Liveris Afentoulis & Co.
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Mazzetta Co. LLC
- Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd
- Rich Products Corp.
- Thai Union Group PCL
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report
Key Segment Analysis by product
- Frozen shrimp
The frozen shrimp segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for frozen shrimp is rising among consumers due to their long shelf life. Frozen shrimp can be stored in a freezer for up to nine months. The increasing import and export of frozen shrimp will also help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Canned shrimp
- Others
Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 32% of the global shrimp market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Others
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caribbean Shrimp Co. Ltd
- Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd
- Liveris Afentoulis & Co.
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Mazzetta Co. LLC
- Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd
- Rich Products Corp.
- Thai Union Group PCL
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
