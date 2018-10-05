Shroud Leads Team To First-Ever Doritos Bowl Victory At TwitchCon 2018, Competing For $250k Prize Pool

The Doritos Bowl featured four teams led by the most famous gamers on the planet, including Ninja, DrLupo, Shroud and CouRage, competing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's all-new Blackout mode with a $250,000 prize pool on the line. Team Shroud, which won the grand prize of $100,000, registered a total of 499.5 points to take the top spot, followed by Courage (431.25), Ninja (374) and DrLupo (350.75).

