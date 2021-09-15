Shuhana Khan Joins Marshall Gerstein as Chief Talent & Diversity Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun, LLP today announces Shuhana Khan has been named Chief Talent & Diversity Officer. With more than a decade of legal talent management experience, Khan will focus on further development of the intellectual property law firm's human resources strategies for attorney and staff talent management.

Throughout her career, Khan has maintained a steadfast commitment to helping professionals advance their careers through each stage of the talent lifecycle – from recruitment to training, promotions, mentoring, and client development. Her representative experience includes developing substantive proactive area training programs, performance management, client development training programs, associate retention, promoting women and diverse legal talent, mentoring programs, unconscious bias training, and continuing legal education (CLE).

"The recruitment, development and retention of diverse legal talent, scientists and engineers is cornerstone to our success as a preeminent intellectual property law firm," said Executive Director Michael P. Motyka. "Shuhana brings an unrivaled combination of leadership, experience and resources to ensure the success of this strategic imperative. Moreover, her commitment to excellence and care for all of our attorneys and staff is evident in all she does. We are pleased to welcome her to Marshall Gerstein."

In addition to her work with the firm, Khan is a Professional Development Consortium Board Member, a member of the Chicago Association of Legal Personnel Administrators and National Association for Law Placement, and formerly served as the event chair for Francis W. Parker School. Khan earned her master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her bachelor's degree in economics summa cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with a second office in Raleigh, NC, the firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world's largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall Gerstein as "first-rate for litigation," and "one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country." Corporate Counsel magazine lists the firm as a "Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies" for intellectual property and litigation. The firm is also ranked as a top intellectual property law firm by Managing Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Today and Intellectual Asset Management magazines. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com.

