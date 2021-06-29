Shuja Rabbani Launches 'Pod Your Heart Out' Podcast to Amplify Best Practices in Human Resources and Leadership in Post-Pandemic Workplaces

DUBAI, UAE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the coronavirus pandemic crisis that workplaces, business leaders, and human resources practitioners were facing last year in 2020, it became obvious that old ways of working in comfort zones was not going to work anymore. Human resources practitioners, like Rabbani himself, had found themselves shell-shocked to see the global impact the pandemic was having on workers around the world in just about every industry.

Rabbani himself comes from the airline industry which was heavily hit by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and he states, "What I heard happen to some of my former work colleagues in the process of separation from their now former employer was completely unacceptable to me as a human resources practitioner. The way some people got treated at the end of their employee life cycle was ethically and morally wrong and it is not what I would call 'best HR practices'."

'Pod Your Heart Out' podcast aims is to create a movement around employee advocacy and bringing about awareness to leaders in human resources field and business executives to take note of lessons learned during the pandemic and to live up to their promise of 'people first'.

"Many companies claim their people are their biggest assets but then last year at the height of the global pandemic we saw that this was not true because people were the first assets that were written off from the organizations' balance sheets. I come from an airline background where thousands of employees were either laid off or furloughed from their jobs, even until today, but not a single aircraft was written off or aircraft orders being canceled to save the jobs of the employees. So, as an HR practitioner, when I now hear companies say 'our people are our biggest assets' I know that's meant to be taken with a very large pinch of salt because the true face of such business leaders or companies show when it's crisis time," claims Rabbani.

The coronavirus pandemic, along with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, created a global awakening to bringing the topics of racism, equality, and justice to the forefront of important discussions in the workplace. As a result of that, workplaces are no longer shying away from talking about these critical social matters which are also frequent subjects of trainings on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) in human resources departments around the world.

'Pod Your Heart Out' podcast is designed as short talking points with discussions around current public topics that relate to how workplaces are displaying leadership deficiency and how lack of good practices in human resources in times of crisis are impacting workers around the world. It is a seasonal podcast that is divided into twenty-four episodes in each season. The podcast is currently on its first season with a roadmap that anticipates having guest speakers and contributing writers for the podcast website's blog section.

'Pod Your Heart Out' is exclusively hosted by Shuja Rabbani and the podcast aims to add value to career growth and development of business leaders and human resources practitioners to enrich the employee experience of workers around the world.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Shuja Rabbani