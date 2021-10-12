Shulman Rogers Expands Divorce and Family Law Practice with Alisa Yasin and Amanda Gilbert

Commenting on the growing team, Chair of the Divorce and Family Law Practice, Heather Mehigan , shares, "Alisa and Amanda are widely regarded as exceptional and skilled family law practitioners. They will add tremendous value for our clients, and we are delighted to have them join Shulman Rogers."

Alisa Yasin is a strong champion for her clients, handling all areas of family law, including adoption, assisted reproductive technology, child custody, child support, child protective services investigations and all aspects of divorce matters. While she is a staunch supporter of collaboration to resolve family disputes, Alisa stands ready to fiercely advocate for her clients' financial, business and personal interests through court intervention when dispute avoidance methods fail. She draws on her extensive public service background when navigating complex custody cases, including those involving allegations of child abuse and/or neglect, when serving as a passionate advocate for parents and children in crisis.

Amanda Gilbert represents individuals in all aspects of family law, including divorce, custody, adoption and assisted reproductive technology. She strives to help clients regain control of often overwhelming situations, and crafts creative solutions to help them achieve their goals. A trained mediator and collaborative practitioner, Amanda is currently President-Elect of the D.C. Academy of Collaborative Professionals, and a member of other collaborative dispute resolution organizations. She believes that many family matters can (and should) be handled outside the courtroom, through mediation, the collaborative process or negotiated settlements, but is always poised to represent her clients in the courtroom when litigation is unavoidable.

