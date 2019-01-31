Shulman Rogers welcomes esteemed transactional attorney Paul J. O'Reilly

With nearly 30 years of experience, Paul brings a wealth of deep knowledge and practical experience to deliver clients value in their business transactions. He represents organizations of all sizes, from small start-up companies to large, publicly traded businesses. Guiding clients through business formations, mergers, acquisitions, finance, commercial real estate matters, contracts or the day-to-day operations of a business, Paul serves each client with the same thoughtfulness and pragmatism.

"I've built a reputation as a fixer for my clients. No matter what their legal need, they know that I'm the one to call – if it's not something I handle personally, I know the ideal person to connect them with. Moving to Shulman Rogers provides an immense range of practices and a stronger platform to serve my clients," O'Reilly said.

Paul's clients are located in the Metropolitan Washington region, as well as throughout the United States and overseas. On national and international matters, he directs and manages local counsel to ensure his clients' goals are achieved, and he has negotiated transactions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

"Paul comes to us with high praise from clients and colleagues alike," Managing Shareholder Samuel Spiritos said. "He brings an impressive record of success in both business and real estate transactions, guiding buyers and sellers through multi-million dollar deals."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients, including real estate, corporate, intellectual property, start-up, regulatory, immigration and employment law services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

