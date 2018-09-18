Shulman Rogers welcomes renowned real estate attorney Douglas M. Irvin

His ability to counsel clients from the early planning stages through the completion of a project is a talent that is highly valued and sought after in the real estate community. Speaking of the move, Doug noted, "The attorneys at Shulman Rogers share my commitment and focus on client service and satisfaction. The firm is an excellent platform for my practice."

Doug provides thorough, comprehensive counsel on the structure, documentation and operation of common interest communities. He is highly knowledgeable and skilled in structuring and drafting effective covenants, conditions and restrictions for mixed-use developments.

"Doug is renowned in the real estate community as a go-to lawyer for complex common ownership projects," Matthew Alegi, co-chair of the firm's Lateral Recruitment efforts, said. "He will be an exceptional complement to our existing broad-based real estate capabilities."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients, including real estate, corporate, intellectual property, start-up, regulatory, immigration and employment law services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Related Links

http://ShulmanRogers.com

