Shure Expands AONIC Listening Line, Providing a New Suite of Headphones and Earphones

Engineered To Provide High-Resolution Audio Options For Every Listener Designed and built based on decades of professional audio experience, the new AONIC line of earphones provide superior audio quality along with exceptional comfort and durability. Sound Isolating technology blocks up to 37 dB of noise to eliminate distractions. All AONIC earphones use Shure's signature detachable design that enable users to quickly go from wired to wireless with the separately available True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter ($179 USD). This adapter easily transforms any detachable Shure Sound Isolating Earphones into true wireless. AONIC 3, AONIC 4, and AONIC 5 models come with a detachable communication cable that provides clear calls and enables direct connection to laptops, with iOS and Android devices with a 3.5 mm connection.

Engineered from years of experience supporting music legends, AONIC 3 Earphones feature striking, full-range sound from a single, vented balanced armature driver. Inspired by the heritage fit and performance of Shure's E4 Earphones, AONIC 3 is the smallest earphone design from Shure, and offers clear, natural sound. The sleek, low-profile design is perfect for listeners who want a smaller in-ear form factor. AONIC 3 is available in two color options (black, white) and retails for $199 USD. A limited edition bundle of AONIC 3 with the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter is available at a promotional price of $349 USD.

The first-ever dual-driver hybrid earphones from Shure, AONIC 4 Earphones feature a combination dynamic and balanced armature design and unique acoustic pathway. The hybrid-driver design is specially tuned for dynamic bass and extended high frequency detail with natural separation between instruments and clear voice articulation. AONIC 4 Earphones are available in two color options with a unique two-toned design (smoke gray/black, smoke gray/white) and retail for $299 USD. A limited edition bundle of AONIC 4 with the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter is available at a promotional price of $449 USD.

For listeners who want a truly cinematic audio experience, AONIC 5 Earphones feature spacious, remarkable sound with clean, natural bass through three high-definition balanced armature drivers. Two dedicated woofers and a separate tweeter deliver enhanced highs, a warm mid-range and a clean, natural low-end. A customizable frequency response puts customers in control of the audio experience, with removable nozzles for three unique sound signatures—balanced, warm, and bright. AONIC 5 builds upon the legendary engineering of Shure's SE535 Sound Isolating Earphones and incorporates premium customization features of the brand's iconic SE846 Sound Isolating Earphones. AONIC 5 Earphones are available in three color options (crystal clear, gloss red/clear, matte black/clear) and retail for $499 USD. A limited edition bundle of AONIC 5 with the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter is available at a promotional price of $649 USD.

AONIC 3, AONIC 4, and AONIC 5 earphones complement the existing AONIC product line offering consumers a comprehensive suite of appropriate listening options to best meet their needs.

"Audio performance, durability, and reliability have long been staple elements of Shure's listening portfolio," said Matt Engstrom, Senior Category Director, Global Product Management, at Shure. "As we developed the new AONIC Earphones, we specifically engineered each form factor to reflect the needs and wants of today's modern listeners – audiophiles, commuters, casual listeners, and more. Shure's detachable design and premium sound quality were paired with a modern, industrial look and feel to create our most technologically advanced line of earphones."

This launch comes after the spring global debut of Shure's AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones—complementing the Company's commitment to expanding its listening line to support consumers and audiophiles everywhere. Shure's evolution of both wired and wireless listening products further accentuates its widely recognized legacy of supporting musicians who have trusted Shure gear on stage and in the studio for decades.

Noise Cancelling Headphones Deliver Premium Wireless Studio-Quality Sound

Engineered with decades of professional audio experience, AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver premium, wireless studio-quality sound with exceptional comfort and durability. Shure's first wireless headphones, AONIC 50, feature adjustable noise cancellation to help eliminate distractions for a truly immersive experience. With the flip of a switch, users who want to interact with the world around them can activate Environment Mode to hear immediate surroundings. Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge provides a week of use without recharging. Fingertip controls provide quick access to answer calls, adjust volume, or pause music with a push of a button. AONIC 50 Wireless Headphones offer Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are available in two color options (black, brown) and retail for $399 USD.

True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones Feature Options For Active Lifestyles

Built with the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on-stage, AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones feature awe-inspiring audio with clear sound and deep bass. Exceptional comfort and a secure, over-ear fit ensures the earphones stay in place even during high-energy activities. Sound Isolating technology blocks unwanted noise, and with a press of a button, Environment Mode lets listeners hear the outside world when needed. AONIC 215 True Wireless Earphones offer eight hours of battery life with three additional full charges from the included rugged, hardcover case for a total of up to 32 hours of battery life on-the-go. AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are available in four color options (clear, black, white, blue) and retail for $229 USD.

Product Availability

AONIC 3, AONIC 4, and AONIC 5 Earphones each come packaged with the Shure RMCE-UNI Universal Remote Mic Cable, fit kit with a variety of sleeves for the perfect fit, and a hard carrying case.

All AONIC line products are now available at select retailers and www.shure.com.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

