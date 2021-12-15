Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Announces Vuk Trivanovic as CEO of the Business' Full Group of Companies

Mr. Trivanovic joined the company in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer, a role that allowed him to become familiar with all aspects of Shurtape's business and the various markets served by the company. In February 2020, he assumed overall leadership of the Industrial and ESG Groups, and in that expanded role has been integral in overseeing the company's continued growth in those markets despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shurtape has thrived for generations by embracing change and by developing and promoting individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and vision," said Stephen Shuford, Vice Chairman of STM Industries. "Over the course of his six-year career at the company, Vuk has steadily earned the confidence and respect of the Board, his co-workers, our customers, supply chain partners and local community leaders. We are all eager to lend our support as he captains the next leg of Shurtape's continuing growth journey."

"I am humbled and honored to assume the role of CEO of the Shurtape Group of Companies and wish to thank John for his superlative leadership and selfless commitment to the business over the course of his 36-year career," said Mr. Trivanovic. "The success of Shurtape's Consumer & Craftsman business has always been rooted in its embrace of innovation and imagination, and that will never cease to be the case. My goal is simply to build upon that rich legacy by helping Shurtape continue to develop better, easier solutions for everyday household and workforce tasks."

While Mr. Trivanovic will be based in Hickory, NC, Shurtape's C&C Group will maintain its operations in Avon, OH, where the company recently extended the lease on its facility until 2031.

For more information on Shurtape Technologies, visit ShurtapeTech.com.

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-REX®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at ShurtapeTech.com.

