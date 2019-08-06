Shutterstock Appoints Rachna Bhasin to its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Rachna to the Shutterstock board. As we look to further innovate and accelerate Shutterstock's performance, we will benefit from Rachna's unique perspective and strategic vision given her deep knowledge of our industry," said Jon Oringer, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shutterstock. "Her skills and experience in business development, M&A and strategic partnerships complement the expertise of our existing board members and we look forward to her contributions."

"I am honored to join Shutterstock's board of directors and to draw from my knowledge and experience to help guide Shutterstock in its mission to deliver increased value to its customers, contributors and stockholders," said Rachna Bhasin. "In a time where the demand for content is at an all-time high, Shutterstock is well-positioned to serve the needs of marketers, creatives and businesses around the world, providing them with the content, tools and services they need to grow and thrive."

As Founder and CEO of EQ Partners, Bhasin operates as a strategic advisor, investor and consultant to early-stage technology and media companies in the U.S. and Europe. In her role as Co-Founder of Pacifica Investments, she identifies and amplifies technologies, brands and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and the Pacific Rim.

Prior to January 2019, Bhasin held the role of Chief Business Officer for Magic Leap for over three years, where she helped grow the team and led business development, M&A and strategic partnerships. In this capacity, Bhasin oversaw Shutterstock's API partner integration with the Magic Leap One, Creator Edition in May 2016. Since departing from this role, she continues to work with Magic Leap as a Senior Advisor to the CEO.

Previously, Bhasin served as SVP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at SiriusXM Radio in New York. She also held positions at Dell, Inc. where she led the company's consumer strategic partnerships and personalization, and at EMI Music North America as Vice President of Business Development.

Bhasin currently serves on the board of directors for Ryman Hospitality Properties. Bhasin is a current member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and has previously served on the board for the GRAMMY Foundation. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BCA with Honors from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

