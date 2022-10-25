Shutterstock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"I'm excited to announce our partnership with OpenAI to bring Generative AI to benefit Shutterstock's customers and contributors," said Paul Hennessy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "With this partnership, Shutterstock positions itself at the forefront of emerging technology -- supercharging ethical, creative storytelling for all. We also strengthened our leadership position in video content, by progressing with the integration of Pond5 and securing an exclusive relationship with Filmpac for cinematic quality video. And financially, we are delivering exceptional profitability and margins despite macroeconomic and demand headwinds."

Third Quarter 2022 highlights compared to Third Quarter 2021:

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 5% to $204.1 million . On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 10%.

. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 10%. Income from operations increased 29% to $28.7 million .

. Net income increased 44% to $23.0 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $56.0 million .

. Net income per diluted share increased $0.21 to $0.64 .

to . Adjusted net income per diluted share increased $0.30 to $1.00 .

to . Operating cash flows decreased 31% to $37.7 million .

. Free cash flow decreased 52% to $21.4 million .

Key Operating Metrics

Subscribers increased to 607,000.

Subscriber revenue increased to $87.7 million .

. Average revenue per customer decreased to $329 .

. Paid downloads decreased 3% to 42.8 million.

Revenue per download increased 5% to $4.43 .

. Image collection expanded 9% to over 424 million images.

Footage collection expanded 17% to over 27 million clips, excluding Pond5 footage clips.

SHUTTERSTOCK INVESTOR RELATIONS MICRO SITE

Accessible at content.shutterstock.com/investor-report/index.html.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Third quarter revenue of $204.1 million increased $9.7 million or 5% as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Revenue generated through our E-commerce sales channel increased 2% as compared to the third quarter of 2021, to $124.6 million, and represented 61% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2022. E-commerce revenue growth was primarily driven by revenue generated from our acquisitions of PicMonkey and Pond5. Revenue from our Enterprise sales channel increased 9% as compared to the third quarter of 2021, to $79.5 million, and represented 39% of third quarter revenue in 2022. Enterprise revenue growth was driven by our multi-asset product offerings and continued momentum in Shutterstock Studios and Shutterstock Editorial. Enterprise revenue growth also benefited from our acquisitions of Pond5 and Splash News.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 10% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, E-commerce and Enterprise revenues increased by 6% and 15%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 2021. Over 30% of the Company's revenues are denominated in foreign currencies, many of which have depreciated to historically low values in comparison to the U.S. Dollar.

Net income and net income per diluted share

Net income of $23.0 million increased $7.0 million as compared to $16.0 million for the third quarter in 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.64, as compared to $0.43 for the same period in 2021. This increase was due primarily to revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was driven by costs associated with the PicMonkey, Pond5 and Splash News acquired businesses.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.00 as compared to $0.70 for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.30 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $56.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $11.6 million, or 26%, as compared to the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to increased revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

THIRD QUARTER LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $7.8 million to $76.2 million at September 30, 2022, as compared with $84.0 million as of June 30, 2022. This decrease was driven by $24.9 million used in financing activities and $17.6 million used in investing activities, partially offset by $37.7 million of net cash provided by our operating activities.

Net cash provided by our operating activities was driven by our operating income, in addition to changes in the timing of payments pertaining to operating expenses. Cash used in investing activities primarily consists of $16.3 million related to capital expenditures and content acquisition. Cash used in financing activities primarily consists of $16.6 million paid for the repurchase of common stock under our share repurchase program and $8.6 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend.

Free cash flow was $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $22.9 million from the third quarter of 2021. This change was primarily driven by lower cash flows from operating activities impacted by working capital and timing of cash expenditures.

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.24 per common share, or $8.6 million.

On October 17, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

KEY OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021





Subscribers (end of period)(1)

607,000

336,000

607,000

336,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$ 87.7

$ 81.5

$ 257.8

$ 236.1

















Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$ 329

$ 361

$ 329

$ 361 Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

42.8

44.3

130.8

135.0 Revenue per download(5)

$4.43

$4.20

$4.37

$4.11 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions)(6):















Images

424

390

424

390 Footage clips

27

23

27

23







Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from TurboSquid beginning February 2022 and from PicMonkey beginning September 2022. These metrics exclude the respective counts and revenues from our acquisitions of Pond5 and Splash News.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.

(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.

(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period.

(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to custom content, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week and downloads associated with our computer vision offering.

(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our computer vision offering.

(6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

2022 GUIDANCE

We are revising our full year revenue target to $815 million based on weak demand in Europe and foreign currency pressures, and assuming no improvement in underlying demand through the rest of the year. Our profitability remains strong, and we expect 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to come in towards the high end of our previously provided guidance.

2022 full-year guidance, including the revised revenue guidance, is as follows:

Revenue of $815 million , representing annual growth of 5% and 9% on a constant currency basis.

, representing annual growth of 5% and 9% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA of between $214 million to $217 million .

to . Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $3.75 to $3.80 .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, interest income and expense and income taxes; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue acquired through business combinations; and free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, and content acquisition. These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in internal-use software and website development costs to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation and bonuses; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings, free cash flow, and the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We do not provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to net income per diluted share guidance, because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the impact of potential future transactions, including, but not limited to, capital structure transactions, restructuring, acquisitions, divestitures or other events and asset impairments, without unreasonable effort. These amounts depend on various factors and could have a material impact on net income and net income per diluted share, but may be excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION

The Company will discuss its third quarter and full year financial results during a teleconference today, October 25, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call is being webcast live at the Company's website at http://investor.shutterstock.com/. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register using the link below.

Participants may register for the call here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3f1637ebd8804c66a8f44d166b421e0c) to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website beginning on October 25, 2022 at approximately 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 424 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide; Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace, TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, future dividends, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, our competitive position and the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "potential," "opportunities" and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as in other documents that the Company may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Shutterstock's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of this date and Shutterstock assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue

$ 204,096

$ 194,439

$ 610,100

$ 567,632

















Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

79,911

69,634

226,381

199,223 Sales and marketing

47,777

54,456

155,335

142,273 Product development

17,534

13,565

48,322

36,289 General and administrative

30,189

34,615

94,085

96,335 Total operating expenses

175,411

172,270

524,123

474,120 Income from operations

28,685

22,169

85,977

93,512 Other expense, net

(1,546)

(1,749)

(3,449)

(2,888) Income before income taxes

27,139

20,420

82,528

90,624 Provision for income taxes

4,099

4,391

13,471

15,627 Net income

$ 23,040

$ 16,029

$ 69,057

$ 74,997

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.64

$ 0.44

$ 1.91

$ 2.05 Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.43

$ 1.88

$ 2.01

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

35,929

36,622

36,117

36,510 Diluted

36,269

37,417

36,681

37,285

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,244

$ 314,017 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,498 and $1,910

52,713

47,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,095

26,491 Total current assets

161,052

388,215 Property and equipment, net

55,141

48,074 Right-of-use assets

32,946

34,570 Intangibles assets, net

172,916

123,822 Goodwill

379,505

219,816 Deferred tax assets, net

12,391

10,512 Other assets

26,229

26,701 Total assets

$ 840,180

$ 851,710









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 6,467

$ 10,092 Accrued expenses

80,699

99,529 Contributor royalties payable

35,974

29,004 Deferred revenue

174,384

180,979 Debt

50,000

— Other liabilities

12,549

14,180 Total current liabilities

360,073

333,784 Deferred tax liability, net

3,495

2,781 Lease liabilities

35,871

36,966 Other non-current liabilities

10,158

9,697 Total liabilities

409,597

383,228 Commitment and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 39,585 and 39,209 shares

issued and 35,809 and 36,417 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

396

392 Treasury stock, at cost; 3,776 and 2,792 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively

(200,008)

(127,196) Additional paid-in capital

380,325

376,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,720)

(10,788) Retained earnings

272,590

229,537 Total stockholders' equity

430,583

468,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 840,180

$ 851,710

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 23,040

$ 16,029

$ 69,057

$ 74,997 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization

18,259

13,488

49,834

33,731 Deferred taxes

(3,272)

(1,362)

(6,874)

420 Non-cash equity-based compensation

9,089

8,743

23,958

26,639 Bad debt expense

373

(31)

993

182 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(4,779)

4,428

(5,541)

(1,628) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

(1,950)

(5,577)

(3,157)

(11,469) Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

(3,947)

18,280

(32,927)

24,639 Contributor royalties payable

1,523

(550)

5,236

1,200 Deferred revenue

(621)

1,194

(3,290)

13,147 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 37,715

$ 54,642

$ 97,289

$ 161,858

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures

(12,125)

(5,830)

(32,922)

(21,167) Business combination, net of cash acquired

253

(109,607)

(211,843)

(181,772) Asset acquisitions

(1,517)

(31,440)

(1,667)

(31,440) Acquisition of content

(4,192)

(4,494)

(11,191)

(7,890) Security deposit payment

(1)

(73)

(282)

(138) Net cash used in investing activities

$ (17,582)

$ (151,444)

$ (257,905)

$ (242,407)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repurchase of treasury shares

(16,551)

(4,171)

(73,488)

(4,171) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,242

217

1,810

2,018 Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to RSU vesting

(938)

(1,044)

(21,976)

(21,273) Payment of cash dividend

(8,633)

(7,683)

(26,004)

(23,000) Proceeds from credit facility

—

—

50,000

— Payment of debt issuance costs

—

—

(619)

— Net cash used in financing activities

$ (24,880)

$ (12,681)

$ (70,277)

$ (46,426)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(3,055)

(984)

(6,880)

(1,020) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,802)

(110,467)

(237,773)

(127,995)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

84,046

411,046

314,017

428,574 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 76,244

$ 300,579

$ 76,244

$ 300,579

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 6,776

$ 5,316

$ 19,476

$ 14,811 Cash paid for interest

384

—

474

—

Shutterstock, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In thousands, except per share information) (unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income

$ 23,040

$ 16,029

$ 69,057

$ 74,997 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Depreciation and amortization

18,259

13,488

49,834

33,731 Non-cash equity-based compensation

9,088

8,743

23,958

26,639 Other adjustments, net (1)

1,547

1,749

3,449

2,888 Provision for income taxes

4,099

4,391

13,471

15,627 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 56,033

$ 44,400

$ 159,769

$ 153,882 Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.5 %

22.8 %

26.2 %

27.1 %









(1) Other adjustments, net includes unrealized foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and interest income and expense.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income

$ 23,040

$ 16,029

$ 69,057

$ 74,997 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Non-cash equity-based compensation

9,088

8,743

23,958

26,639 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (2)

(2,135)

(2,055)

(5,629)

(6,260) Acquisition-related amortization expense (3)

8,069

4,754

21,224

7,253 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (2)

(1,896)

(1,117)

(4,988)

(1,704) Adjusted net income

$ 36,166

$ 26,354

$ 103,622

$ 100,925

















Net income per diluted share

$ 0.64

$ 0.43

$ 1.88

$ 2.01 Adjusted net income per diluted share

$ 1.00

$ 0.70

$ 2.82

$ 2.71 Weighted average diluted shares

36,269

37,417

36,681

37,285









(2) Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments. (3) Of these amounts, $7.5 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included within cost of revenue in the Statements of Operations. The remainder of acquisition-related amortization expense is included in general and administrative expense in the Statements of Operations.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Total Revenues

$ 204,096

$ 194,439

$ 610,100

$ 567,632

















Revenue growth

5 %

18 %

7 %

17 % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

10 %

17 %

11 %

15 %

















E-commerce revenues

$ 124,594

$ 121,707

$ 379,052

$ 360,822 Revenue growth: E-commerce

2 %

18 %

5 %

20 % Revenue growth: E-commerce on a constant currency basis

6 %

18 %

8 %

18 %

















Enterprise revenues

$ 79,502

$ 72,732

$ 231,048

$ 206,810 Revenue growth: Enterprise

9 %

17 %

12 %

12 % Revenue growth: Enterprise on a constant currency basis

15 %

15 %

16 %

9 %







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 37,715

$ 54,642

$ 97,289

$ 161,858 Capital expenditures

(12,125)

(5,830)

(32,922)

(21,167) Content acquisition

(4,192)

(4,494)

(11,191)

(7,890) Free cash flow

$ 21,398

$ 44,318

$ 53,176

$ 132,801







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 E-commerce revenue

$ 124,594

$ 121,707

$ 379,052

$ 360,822 Enterprise revenue

$ 79,502

$ 72,732

$ 231,048

$ 206,810 Total revenue

$ 204,096

$ 194,439

$ 610,100

$ 567,632

















Change in total deferred revenue(1)

$ (3,969)

$ 710

$ (10,300)

$ 12,802 Total billings

$ 200,127

$ 195,149

$ 599,800

$ 580,434









(1) Change in total deferred revenue excludes deferred revenue acquired through business combinations.

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended



9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

































Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

607

368

359

343

336

321

306

281 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$ 87.7

$ 84.7

$ 85.4

$ 81.4

$ 81.5

$ 78.1

$ 76.5

$ 71.1

































Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$ 329

$ 359

$ 355

$ 368

$ 361

$ 356

$ 342

$ 333 Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

42.8

43.4

44.6

45.0

44.3

44.9

45.8

45.8 Revenue per download (5)

$ 4.43

$ 4.46

$ 4.22

$ 4.29

$ 4.20

$ 4.17

$ 3.96

$ 3.91 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions): (6)































Images

424

415

405

400

390

380

370

360 Footage clips

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

21

Equity-Based Compensation by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

































Cost of revenue

$ 173

$ 156

$ 78

$ 54

$ (49)

$ 194

$ 164

$ 155 Sales and marketing

1,503

1,629

928

857

638

926

467

586 Product development

2,957

2,557

1,781

2,017

1,675

1,799

1,229

1,038 General and administrative

4,455

2,702

5,039

6,612

6,479

6,767

6,350

8,849 Total non-cash equity-based compensation

$ 9,088

$ 7,044

$ 7,826

$ 9,540

$ 8,743

$ 9,686

$ 8,210

$ 10,628

Depreciation and Amortization by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

































Cost of revenue

$ 16,856

$ 15,172

$ 13,759

$ 13,682

$ 11,343

$ 8,214

$ 8,311

$ 8,679 General and administrative

1,404

1,338

1,305

1,358

2,146

1,937

1,780

1,560 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 18,260

$ 16,510

$ 15,064

$ 15,040

$ 13,489

$ 10,151

$ 10,091

$ 10,239



Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from TurboSquid beginning February 2022 and from PicMonkey beginning September 2022. These metrics exclude the respective counts and revenues from our acquisitions of Pond5 and Splash News.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.

(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.

(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period.

(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to custom content, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week and downloads associated with our computer vision offering.

(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our computer vision offering.

(6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.