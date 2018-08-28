Shutts Strengthens Intellectual Property Law Practice Group in West Palm Beach Office

Greenberg is a seasoned intellectual property rights attorney who advises his clients on a full range of matters, with a strong focus on patent prosecution and strategic global patent counseling for large corporate patent portfolio holders, midrange operating companies and early stage startups. During his 20 year career, he has prosecuted more than 4,000 patent applications and represented international technology companies. In addition to his work in intellectual property rights, Greenberg is a member of the bar of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has prosecuted more than four-thousand new computer and Internet related, software, electrical/electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and medical device patent applications, both domestically and internationally. He received his J.D. from the University of Florida and dual undergraduate degrees from Columbia University in Electrical Engineering and Economics.

The addition of Greenberg to the Shutts team reunites Greenberg with long-standing Shutts intellectual property law partner Joe Bain. "Joe recruited me from law school twenty-years ago and was an integral part of my first five years of private practice," said Greenberg. "I feel blessed to have the opportunity to join with Joe, Eric Christu and the rest of the Shutts intellectual property law team with whom we look forward to building upon their thriving patent practice within the diverse eco-system of the Shutts law firm."

Schneider, a protégé of Greenberg, is also a registered patent attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has experience with both domestic and international patent prosecution and litigation, as well as trademark and copyright registration. Schneider brings a unique perspective to the patent practice having interned at the United States Patent and Trademark Office previously. He received his J.D. from Florida International University College of Law and an undergraduate engineering degree from Florida Atlantic University. Schneider is also pursuing a master's in electrical and computer engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

"Working with Shutts and its incredibly talented group of attorneys is an honor," said Schneider. "I'm excited to join the team and bring forth all of my skills in patent law to help our clients."

These hires come on the heels of an addition to the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Tampa in May. Eric Christu, a partner in the firm's West Palm Beach office and Chair of the Intellectual Property Law practice group, said Greenberg and Schneider are examples of the outstanding talent that Shutts & Bowen continues to attract.

"Intellectual Property Law requires not only a strong grasp of the law, but also a meticulous understanding of the technical side of patents, something both Steven and Alexander bring to the table," Christu said. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of IP legal services, which means we hire and develop top-tier attorneys.

