Shyft Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

NOVI, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and fleet vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year periods ending December 31, 2020.

As part of its transformational strategy to further focus on accelerating growth and profitability, the Company divested its Emergency Response ("ER") business effective February 1, 2020, as previously announced. Accordingly, the financial results of ER have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.

Sales for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, include $91.4 million of pass-through revenues from a one-time USPS truck body order.

Full-Year 2020 Highlights from Continuing Operations

For the full-year 2020 compared to the full-year 2019:

Sales of $676.0 million , a decrease of $80.5 million , or 10.7%, from $756.5 million . Excluding USPS order, sales increased $10.9 million , or 1.6%, despite pandemic related headwinds throughout the year.

Gross margin of 21.6% of sales, a 610 basis point improvement from 15.5% of sales, due to the momentum from the Company's strategy to focus on higher margin products and actions taken to improve overall operating efficiency.

Income from continuing operations of $38.3 million , or $1.05 per share, compared to $36.8 million , or $1.03 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $76.3 million , or a record 11.3% of sales, an increase of $12.3 million , or 19.2%, from $64.0 million , or 8.5% of sales. The USPS order reduced adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales by approximately 110 basis points in the prior year.

Adjusted net income of $48.2 million , or $1.34 per share, an increase of $4.3 million , or 9.9%, from $43.9 million , or $1.24 per share.

Generated $65.8 million of cash from operating activities, an increase of $31.6 million , or 92.6% from $34.2 million and reduced debt by $65.0 million .

Consolidated backlog at December 31, 2020 , totaled $478.7 million , up $142.1 million , or 42.2%, compared to $336.6 million at December 31, 2019 , reflecting continued strong demand across business units.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights from Continuing Operations

For the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Sales of $171.6 million , a decrease of $8.4 million , or 4.7%, from $180.0 million .

Income from continuing operations of $8.3 million , or $0.22 per share, compared to $14.3 million , or $0.40 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million , or 9.3% of sales, a decrease of $7.6 million , or 32.0%, from $23.6 million , or 13.1% of sales.

Adjusted net income of $10.1 million , or $0.27 per share, compared to $16.5 million , or $0.47 per share.

Repurchased 300,000 shares of The Shyft Group common stock for approximately $7.5 million in the aggregate pursuant to the Company's share repurchase authorization.

Purchased the F3 MFG, Inc. business ("DuraMag"), a leading aluminum service body and accessory manufacturer of the well-recognized DuraMag® and Magnum® brands.

"By all accounts, 2020 proved to be a historic and transformative year for The Shyft Group, as we strategically aligned our product portfolio to take advantage of more profitable growth markets after the sale of the ER business," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am incredibly proud and appreciative of the tremendous efforts of our entire team. Throughout 2020, we rose to the challenge to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related plant disruptions to meet customer demand, while ending the year with nearly $500 million in backlog. We completed another key acquisition that expanded our product offerings, and we continued our efforts toward greater efficiency and productivity across our operations. We emerge from 2020 in a stronger position, well equipped to drive growth in each of our businesses for years to come."

Full-Year 2020 Segment Results from Continuing Operations

For the full-year 2020 compared to the full-year 2019:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

FVS segment sales were $490.5 million, a decrease of 14.8% from $575.9 million. Sales increased 1.2%, or $6.0 million, excluding the USPS order, due to higher last mile delivery vehicle volume.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $24.5 million to a record $85.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, from $60.7 million, or 10.5% of sales, a year ago. The increase was primarily due to product mix, productivity and cost reduction actions.

The segment backlog at December 31, 2020, totaled a record $427.3 million, up 39.7%, compared to $305.9 million at December 31, 2019, which reflects strong demand for delivery vehicles.

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

SV segment sales were $185.5 million, essentially flat compared to last year's $185.9 million due to lower volume in luxury motor coach chassis and contract manufacturing, partially offset by the Royal (September, 2019) and the DuraMag (October, 2020) acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.0 million, or 10.2% of sales, a decrease of $1.7 million from $20.7 million, or 11.1% of sales, a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower volume partially offset by the recent acquisitions.

Segment backlog at December 31, 2020, totaled $51.3 million, up 67.0%, compared to $30.7 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased luxury motor coach chassis and service body orders.

Liquidity Update

The Shyft Group's access to capital remains strong at $146.8 million, including $21.0 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2020. The Company paid down $65.0 million on its revolving credit facility during 2020 and during the fourth quarter, repurchased 300,000 shares of Shyft common stock for approximately $7.5 million. The leverage ratio currently stands at 0.4 times adjusted EBITDA and leaves the Company well positioned to continue its pursuit of strategic opportunities.

2021 Outlook

"Our record EBITDA margin performance this past year and the strength of our balance sheet reflects the power of our recently transformed company. We effectively replaced a non-strategic ER business with two leading service body companies that generate nearly $100 million of annualized revenue with attractive profitability, said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. "We generated cash flow well in excess of net income, which we were able to deploy in 2020 to repay debt and return $11 million in cash to our shareholders."

Company guidance for full-year 2021 from continuing operations is as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $850 to $900 million

to Net income of $51 to $58 million

to Adjusted EBITDA of $95 to $105 million

to Effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Earnings per share of $1.42 - $1.62

- Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 - $1.85

"We look ahead to 2021 with optimism. The actions taken to date to support our growth strategy are aligned to take advantage of the strength of our end markets. During 2021, we will continue to invest in our exclusive VelocityTM line of vehicles, including additional ICE and EV platforms to support our customer demands and we plan to opportunistically pursue acquisitions to penetrate new markets while maintaining a focus on last mile delivery. We emerge from 2020 in an advantageous position, well equipped to drive sustainable, profitable growth in each of our businesses and to drive long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Adams.

Conference Call, Webcast, Investor Presentation and Investor Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.theshyftgroup.com/webcasts or click on "Investor Relations" then "Webcasts"

Conference Call: 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international); passcode: 10152483

For more information about Shyft, please visit www.theshyftgroup.com.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its go-to-market brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, which are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, first-to-market innovation, and industry-leading aftermarket parts, service, and support. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including our revenue and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2021 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations. Furthermore, statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which remains inherently uncertain on our financial results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood. Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include future developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental responses, supply chain shortages, and potential labor issues; operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; continued pressures caused by economic conditions including weaknesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; challenges that may arise in connection with the integration of new businesses or assets we acquire or the disposition of assets; restructuring of our operations, and/or our expansion into new geographic markets; issues unique to government contracting, such as competitive bidding processes, qualification requirements, and delays or changes in funding; disruptions within our dealer network; changes in our relationships with major customers, suppliers, or other business partners; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business. Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group, Inc

517-997-3862

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,995



$ 19,349

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $116 and $228



64,695





58,874

Contract assets



9,414





10,898

Inventories, net



46,428





59,456

Other receivables - chassis pool agreements



6,503





8,162

Other current assets



8,172





5,344

Current assets held for sale



-





90,725

Total current assets



156,207





252,808



















Property, plant and equipment, net



45,734





40,074

Right of use assets – operating leases



43,430





32,147

Goodwill



49,481





43,632

Intangible assets, net



56,386





54,061

Other assets



2,052





2,295

Net deferred tax asset



5,759





25,520

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 359,049



$ 450,537

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 47,487



$ 54,713

Accrued warranty



5,633





5,694

Accrued compensation and related taxes



17,134





15,841

Deposits from customers



756





2,640

Operating lease liability



7,508





5,162

Other current liabilities and accrued expenses



8,121





15,967

Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements



6,503





8,162

Current portion of long-term debt



221





177

Current liabilities held for sale



-





49,601

Total current liabilities



93,363





157,957



















Other non-current liabilities



5,447





4,922

Long-term operating lease liability



36,662





27,241

Long-term debt, less current portion



23,418





88,670

Total liabilities



158,890





278,790

Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)



-





-

Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 35,344 and 35,343

outstanding



91,044





353

Additional paid in capital



-





85,148

Retained earnings



109,286





86,764

Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity



200,330





172,265

Non-controlling interest



(171)





(518)

Total shareholders' equity



200,159





171,747

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 359,049



$ 450,537



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Sales

$ 171,582



$ 179,960



$ 675,973



$ 756,542

Cost of products sold



136,361





142,541





529,696





639,515

Gross profit



35,221





37,419





146,277





117,027



































Operating expenses:































Research and development



865





1,389





4,361





4,864

Selling, general and administrative



23,534





17,734





93,068





64,549

Total operating expenses



24,399





19,123





97,429





69,413



































Operating income



10,822





18,296





48,848





47,614



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(91)





(1,008)





(1,293)





(1,839)

Interest and other income



358





423





601





1,370

Total other income (expense)



267





(585)





(692)





(469)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes



11,089





17,711





48,156





47,145



































Income tax expense



2,783





3,426





9,867





10,355



































Income from continuing operations



8,306





14,285





38,289





36,790



































Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(504)





(41,952)





(5,123)





(49,216)



































Net income (loss)



7,802





(27,667)





33,166





(12,426)



































Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



169





154





347





140



































Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc.

$ 7,633



$ (27,821)



$ 32,819



$ (12,566)



































Basic earnings (loss) per share































Continuing operations

$ 0.22



$ 0.40



$ 1.07



$ 1.03

Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)



$ (1.19)



$ (0.14)



$ (1.39)

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.21



$ (0.79)



$ 0.93



$ (0.36)



































Diluted net earnings (loss) per share































Continuing operations

$ 0.22



$ 0.40



$ 1.05



$ 1.03

Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)



$ (1.18)



$ (0.14)



$ (1.39)

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.21



$ (0.78)



$ 0.91



$ (0.36)



































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



35,445





35,339





35,479





35,318



































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



36,226





35,582





36,039





35,416



Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)





Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)





Dec. 31,

2020



Sept. 30,

2020



Jun. 30,

2020



Mar. 31,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019

Fleet Vehicles and Services*

$ 427,338



$ 228,870



$ 286,955



$ 302,236



$ 305,876

Motorhome Chassis *



31,580





40,387





38,804





30,641





20,097

Other Vehicles



19,431





11,036





11,621





11,580





10,062

Aftermarket Parts and Accessories



302





333





115





198





575

Total Specialty Vehicles



51,313





51,756





50,540





42,419





30,734











































Total Backlog

$ 478,651



$ 280,626



$ 337,495



$ 344,655



$ 336,610



* Anticipated time to fill backlog orders at December 31, 2020; five - seven months for Fleet Vehicles and Services; approximately three months for Specialty Vehicles.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

Financial Summary (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2020 % of

sales

2019 % of

sales

2020 % of

sales

2019 % of

sales Income from continuing operations $ 8,306 4.8%

$ 14,285 7.9%

$ 38,289 5.7%

$ 36,790 4.9% Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interest (169)



(154)



(347)



(140)

Add (subtract):





















Restructuring and other related

charges 16



46



1,873



316

Acquisition related expenses and

adjustments 410



1,544



1,332



3,531

Non-cash stock-based compensation

expense 1,525



1,403



7,706



5,281

Loss from write-off of construction in

process -



-



2,430



-

Accelerated depreciation of property,

plant and equipment 366



-



3,061



-

Favorable tax rate in income taxes

receivable -



-



(2,610)



-

Deferred tax asset adjustment 56



-



376



135

Tax effect of adjustments (441)



(619)



(3,892)



(2,056)

Adjusted net income $ 10,069 5.9%

$ 16,505 9.2%

$ 48,218 7.1%

$ 43,857 5.8%























Income from continuing operations $ 8,306 4.8%

$ 14,285 7.9%

$ 38,289 5.7%

$ 36,790 4.9% Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interest (169)



(154)



(347)



(140)

Add (subtract):





















Depreciation and amortization 3,065



2,028



13,903



6,073

Taxes on income 2,783



3,426



9,867



10,355

Interest expense 91



1,008



1,293



1,839

EBITDA $ 14,076 8.2%

$ 20,593 11.4%

$ 63,005 9.3%

$ 54,917 7.3%























Add (subtract):





















Restructuring and other related

charges 16



46



1,873



$ 316

Acquisition related expenses and

adjustments 410



1,544



1,332



3,531

Non-cash stock-based compensation

expense 1,525



1,403



7,706



5,281

Loss from write-off of construction in

process -



-



2,430



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,027 9.3%

$ 23,586 13.1%

$ 76,346 11.3%

$ 64,045 8.5%























Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.22



$ 0.40



$ 1.05



$ 1.03

Add (subtract):





















Restructuring and other related

charges -



-



0.05



-

Acquisition related expenses and

adjustments 0.01



0.04



0.04



0.11

Non-cash stock-based compensation

expense 0.04



0.05



0.21



0.15

Loss from write-off of construction in

process -



-



0.07



-

Accelerated depreciation of property,

plant and equipment 0.01



-



0.09



-

Deferred tax asset adjustment -



-



0.01



-

Favorable tax rate in income taxes

receivable -



-



(0.07)



-

Tax effect of adjustments (0.01)



(0.02)



(0.11)



(0.05)

Adjusted diluted net earnings per

share $ 0.27



$ 0.47



$ 1.34



$ 1.24



Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) Consolidated (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Forecast





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low

Mid

High Income from continuing operations



$ 51,028

$ 54,628

$ 58,328 Add:













Depreciation and amortization



13,462

13,462

13,462 Interest expense



1,295

1,295

1,295 Taxes



17,793

19,193

20,493 EBITDA



$ 83,578

$ 88,578

$ 93,578 Add (subtract):













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

11,422

11,422

11,422 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 95,000

$ 100,000

$ 105,000















Earnings per share



$ 1.42

$ 1.52

$ 1.62 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

0.32

0.32

0.32 Less tax effect of adjustments



(0.09)

(0.09)

(0.09) Adjusted earnings per share



$ 1.65

$ 1.75

$ 1.85

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.