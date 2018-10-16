SI-BONE Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN) ("SI-BONE"), a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,280,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,080,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock were offered by SI-BONE. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SIBN" on October 17, 2018.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as joint book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity LLC and JMP Securities LLC acted as co-managers.

