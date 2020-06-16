SIB Legal Bill Review Announces Company Name Change to LegalBillReview.com

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalBillReview.com, an industry leader in identifying legal billing errors and excessive charges and cooperatively working with outside counsel to correct the bill, will begin operating under a new name – LegalBillReview.com – effective immediately. This rebranding reflects the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website has been launched at www.legalbillreview.com. LBR will continue to serve its clients by carefully reviewing every charge on every legal invoice for value.

President, Ryan Loro stated, "As part of our focus on global expansion and business development, our leadership team and I worked on rebranding our company to more specifically reflect our mission and vision for the future. We are excited about the introduction of the new company name, logo and website because it allows us to better represent our business to our clients."

For more information please visit www.legalbillreview.com.

About LegalBillReview.com

LegalBillReview.com helps in-house legal teams save time, reduce legal expenses and improve attorney relationships. Our team of experienced attorneys identify excessive charges and billing errors, then cooperatively work with outside counsel to correct the bill.

