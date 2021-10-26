Sibel Health Announces FDA Clearance for ANNE One--A Flexible, Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring Platform

Prior to FDA 510(k) clearance, the ANNE® One system has been deployed extensively in thousands of patients across a wide range of geographic locations including low-resource settings with scientific publications in Nature Medicine, Lancet Digital Medicine, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Medicine. With U.S. government support, Sibel Health has also deployed the ANNE®One platform to assess patients with COVID-19. "It's so rewarding to see a cutting-edge technology go from scientific and technical proof of concept to FDA clearance—a hugely important milestone as we deploy ANNE® One clinically," says Ha Uk Chung PhD, cofounder and VP of Research and Development at Sibel Health. Jong Yoon Lee, cofounder and VP of Software Engineering, notes "the ability for our system to monitor a wide range of vital signs using a dual-sensor platform is very powerful and unique. The interoperability and the extendability of the system will allow us to use this approval as a foundation to expand to other novel indications and make monitoring accessible to everyone."