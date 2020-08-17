Sibi, a PropTech Company, Announces Olu Ayandosu as Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibi, a PropTech company that aims to disrupt building material supply chains, announced the appointment of Olu Ayandosu as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Ayandosu will oversee the company's technology and engineering teams.

Olu Ayandosu, Sibi CTO

Ayandosu brings a wealth of engineering experience and technical expertise to the Sibi team. His 13 years of engineering and leadership background most recently includes serving as Senior Staff Engineer at CircleCI. Before CircleCI, he was Staff Engineer at Citrix and a Principal/Founder of a mobile and web consulting company, Cinch, LLC. He has also worked on products for RedBull, Zappos & Pearson.

"Olu's one-of-a-kind leadership skills are game-changing as we enter our sophomore year as a disruptive PropTech company. Olu's unique vision for our product and how technologies are built will further influence how supply chains are utilized by our customers, some of the world's largest manufacturers," said Barrie Lindahl, CEO and founder of Sibi. "Olu is widely respected inside the tech community. His ability to scale teams around him shouts to his character as a leader."

Olu explained his interest in joining Sibi, saying, "I'm excited about the growth potential I see at Sibi, both on a business and a personal level. Like every company experiencing growth, I think it will include challenges, but I am looking forward to being a part of the team and growing together."

Sibi was founded in 2016, is based in the greater Phoenix area, with smaller offices located in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois and Ontario, Canada. A digital pioneer in the building industry, Sibi gives power, control and the buying process back to consumers through its platform. The company's technology eliminates gatekeepers and enables direct-to-manufacturer relationships, supporting its mission to accelerate the world's transition to smart buying and smarter supply chain. To learn more, visit www.sibipro.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Hansen

Phone: 858-848-7424

Email: [email protected]

