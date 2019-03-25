Sibling Technologies Sponsors Adobe Summit, Gives Away Free Services

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibling Technologies, a niche technical agency that helps Adobe define best practices in Adobe Experience Manager, is giving away $100,000 in services each day at Adobe Summit.

"We help organizations maximize their investment in Adobe Experience Manager," said Sibling Technologies' CEO Jeremy Conescu. "Since this is our first year sponsoring Adobe Summit, we wanted customers to understand how committed we are to their success."

Sibling Technologies leads enterprise Adobe Experience Manager projects for clients like NCR and Adobe, as well as implementation partners like Deloitte, AKQA, and Aquent Studios. Sibling Technologies is made up entirely of seasoned technical consultants that work directly with client leadership.

"Sibling Technologies is disrupting the client/agency relationship," said Ed Sztuka, Sibling Technologies, Director of Operations. "Unlike traditional agencies, our technology teams are empowered to engage directly with the client and manage projects end to end. In addition to better project control and on-time delivery, this significantly reduces overhead and allows us to deliver the highest quality at the best prices in the industry."

Sibling Technologies, an official sponsor of Adobe Summit (March 26-28 in Las Vegas), will be announcing a new line of professional services as part of the giveaway.

About Sibling Technologies

Sibling Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, minority owned Georgia corporation. Sibling Technologies helps Adobe define best practices and implement Adobe Experience Manager for integration with Adobe Experience Cloud products and services. Sibling Technologies leads federal and commercial Adobe Experience Manager projects, maximizing organizations' investment in Adobe Experience Manager and optimizing the platform to meet their needs, and provides complete assessments and agile coaching to facilitate a smooth transition once the project is complete.

www.siblingtechnologies.com

News Media Contact

Jeremy Conescu

Sibling Technologies

415-683-1415

jeremy@siblingtechnologies.com

SOURCE Sibling Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.siblingtechnologies.com

