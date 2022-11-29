Siborg Continues to Showcase Award-Winning LCR-Reader Multimeters at Trade Shows in the US, Canada and India

In addition to the three trade shows last spring, in San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Ottawa, Canada, Siborg participated in AutoTestCon in Washington DC, Productronica India and SMTA Expo in Minneapolis. There is still one more trade show to attend in 2022: Silicon Valley Expo in Sunnyvale.

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LCR-Reader digital multimeter family from Siborg Systems Inc. was first introduced in 2014 as a successor of Smart Tweezers LCR-meter with a budget LCR-Reader device for LCR and ESR measurements. Major effort was undertaken in 2017 to increase the accuracy and test frequency of LCR-Reader that resulted in LCR-Reader-MP, the first ever tweezer-meter with 100 kHz test frequency and basic accuracy of 0.1 % that was released in 2018. In 2019 another project started aiming a new generation of LCR-Reader-MP with a reduced size and improved device performance. In 2020 LCR-Reader-MPA was released and it received the Product of the Year 2020 Award from Plant Engineering Magazine. Next project started in 2020 to develop an even higher frequency device LCR-Reader-R2 that has just been released and is available for sale. The new device has 250 kHz test frequency and built-in Analog Signature Analysis, a modern tool for component testing including in-circuit test.

Award Winning All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA, 0.1% basic accuracy, 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR, AC/DC Voltage, Frequency meter, Diode/LED Tester, Signal Generator, Optional Bluetooth module and Ring Coil tester LCR-Reader-R2, the latest model in LCR-Reader family. Features LCR/ESR measurements, LED/Diode test, Analog Signature Analysis tool, 0.1% accuracy and 250 kHz frequency

Siborg was showing their devices at DMEMs Del Mar Electronics and Manufacturing Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego California on May 4. On May 10 Siborg was exhibiting at EDS Electronic Distribution Show leadership summit. Siborg was in Ottawa, Canada from May 16 for the International Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference.

In August Siborg attended AutoTestCon in Washington DC where they presented a talk "Offset Elimination Technique for Small Inductance Measurements Using Two-Wire Connection". This new technique allows to dramatically increase measurement accuracy for very small inductors of nH range. AutoTestCon is well known for its military attendance with all major players present. Siborg's booth was just between US Navy and US Army booths.

In September Siborg participated in Productronica India 2022 in Delhi, the number one electronics manufacturing show in India. There is a heightened interest to trade shows in India because of the general trend of moving electronics production from China to India.

The number of our Productronica India booth visits was remarkable with roughly 100 live device demonstrations made in just two days. Visitors were impressed with a variety of features LCR-Reader-MPA had and especially with the Oscilloscope function allowing to analyze waveforms with up to 100 kHz frequency. Another distinct group of visitors praised ability of LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth capability to quickly assess component Pass/Fail status using predefined test conditions. This 1 second evaluation process makes component sorting orders of magnitude faster.

The LCR-Reader line of multimeters is a set of tweezers combined with a lightweight high precision multimeter. It is an ongoing project since introduction of Smart Tweezers in 2004, so far Siborg has released five models. The following models are offered now.

The budget LCR-Reader offers users the basics for a fraction of the cost; LCR/ESR measurements with 0.5% basic accuracy.

The flagship LCR-Reader-MPA, the Product of the Year 2020 prize winner, has a 0.1% Basic accuracy, LCR/ESR measurements with 100 kHz frequency, AC/DC current/voltage measurements, oscilloscope, and more.

LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth based on MPA with the ability to record data over Bluetooth

The newest device in the LCR-Reader line is the LCR-Reader-R2 that offers 250 kHz frequency and Analog Signature Analysis with 0.1% basic accuracy and dual signal source resistance.

Smart Tweezers LCR meter Industry standard since 2005

Siborg Systems Inc. is a Canadian company that specializes in the engineering software and hardware tools for semiconductor and electronics industry since 1994.

