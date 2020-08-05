SICCODE.com Assists Over 250,000 Companies with PPP Loan Applications

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SICCODE.com, a business classification, data aggregate, and list company announced today that it has assisted over 250,000 companies in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application process during the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic. Selection of the correct NAICS code is a critical step in the submission of the application.

"We must all do our part in assisting businesses to stay open and keep their employees employed during this Coronavirus crisis," said Director Brian Kelly. "The PPP application is a complicated process and we set up new tools to help businesses correctly classify their company using the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Our goal is to make the classification selection part of the application as simple as possible."

During the PPP application process, businesses must provide their respective Primary NAICS Code during the application process. The NAICS Code classification is used to determine whether the business is eligible, based on size standards established by the SBA for each respective NAICS code.

SICCODE.com offers a multitude of resources to assist businesses in self-identifying their correct NAICS Code as well as direct assistance from SICCODE.com personnel. Businesses can browse and/or search through the NAICS Directory to find the suitable NAICS Code. Each Code has a unique details page, with all the necessary information on each code. The PPP Applicant can then use this NAICS Code number on their applications.

"NAICS Codes and SIC Codes are not only used for government related statistical purposes, they are the standard for B2B marketing and targeting" said Director Brian Kelly. "Acquiring email lists by specific industries is a highly effective and safe way to market your business and services to other companies during this pandemic." "Time and time again we have proven to our clients the unbelievable success and cost effectiveness in this target marketing approach."

To learn more about the classification industry and B2B marketing, please visit: https://siccode.com or contact via email: [email protected] or phone: (929) 344-2633.

About: SICCODE.com has been at the center of the business classification industry since 1998. It has over 60,000 company members and 4.7 million users from 189 countries. Fortune 500 companies to small businesses rely on SICCODE.com's classifications and business lists for their business data management and marketing campaigns.

