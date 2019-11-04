Sickle Cell Disease Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Sickle Cell Disease market report covers a detailed overview and comprehensive insight of the Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Sickle Cell Disease market in the 7 MM ( the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) Sickle Cell Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging Sickle Cell Disease therapies. Sickle Cell Disease market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Sickle Cell Disease market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Sickle Cell Disease market.

"The largest rise in admission rates was seen among males aged 40–49 years in which the admission rates per 100,000 increased from 7.6 to 26.8 over the study period."

Sickle Cell Disease treatments are dominated by the off label and off-patent medications (HU; Iron Chelators, Analgesics, Antibiotics, vaccines), to address the complications or for specific Sickle Cell Disease symptoms.

In general, about half of the Sickle Cell Disease patients go for blood transfusions and exchanges. Although these are also associated with certain complications, like pain during insertions and development of antibodies to blood types that are used in transfusions, it can lead to a specific increase in levels of iron in the blood that can lead to organ damage. Iron chelators are thus used in this case. Bone marrow transplants have equal positive as well as negative attributes.

Hydroxyurea was the first-ever drug approved for Sickle Cell Disease treatment in 1998. However, there is increasing evidence that Hydroxyurea is only prescribed to a fraction of patients who may be benefited from it. The most distressing issue with Hydroxyurea was the lack of FDA approval for infants with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States. However, various trials are undergoing to assess the safety and efficacy of Hydroxyurea in children. At present, it is used off-label for pediatric patients.

Despite these shortcomings, Hydroxyurea is the primary medical modality with proven efficacy in patients with frequent symptoms related to the disease, decreasing number of pain crisis and reducing the occurrence of various sickle cell-related complications, such as acute chest syndrome.

Sickle Cell Disease market size was majorly dependent on the use of Hydroxyurea until 2017 when Endari was launched. It was the first new drug for sickle cell patients in nearly two decades and was the first FDA- approved treatment for pediatric as well as adult patients for Sickle Cell Disease. The approval of the Emmaus's Endari for Sickle Cell Disease treatment complications in the United States in 2017 had marked a significant advancement in Sickle Cell Disease treatment and is expected to facilitate the development and approval of additional Sickle Cell Disease therapies.

Thus, new approaches for Sickle Cell Disease treatment that include new medications, advances in transplantation, and gene therapies are being explored, which are expected to significantly drive the Sickle Cell Disease treatment market during the forecast period.

The expected launch of emerging therapies is believed to create a positive impact on Sickle Cell Disease market size in the upcoming years.

Voxelotor/ GBT-440 Rivipansel Crizanlizumab IMR-687

and many others

Some of the Sickle Cell Disease companies are: -

GBT Therapeutics Pfizer Novartis AstraZeneca Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Imara Therapeutics

and many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Sickle Cell Disease Background and Overview

4. Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Sickle Cell Disease Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Sickle Cell Disease Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Sickle Cell Disease Marketed Products

7.1. Endari: Emmaus Life Sciences

7.2. Droxia: Bristol-Myers Squibb

8. Sickle Cell Disease Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Voxelotor: GBT Therapeutics

8.3. Rivipansel: Pfizer

8.4. Crizanlizumab: Novartis

8.5. IMR-687: Imara Therapeutics

9. Sickle Cell Disease Market Size

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Total 7MM Sickle Cell Disease Market Analysis

10. Sickle Cell Disease 7MM Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market Size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. Italy Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. United Kingdom Market Size

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Sickle Cell Disease Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

