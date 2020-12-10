Sicklerville's own Zeani Banks hired by Haddonfield based Real Estate Agency

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeani Banks was born and raised in Sicklerville NJ (Camden County) and currently resides in Pine Hill, NJ. Ms. Banks attended high school at Camden County Technical Schools. She recently elected to join AM Realty Advisors in Haddonfield as a realtor.

"The environment at AM Realty Advisors will afford me a good opportunity to grow organically and expand my experience in the real estate industry. They are a good fit for what I am looking for," said Zeani Banks.

With experience from TD Bank as a loan servicing specialist, Ms. Banks has a vast understanding of mortgages and all the ins and outs of obtaining financing to buy a home. To that end, the principals at AM Realty Advisors in Haddonfield think that Ms. Banks will provide a unique skill set to buyers seeking a new home.

"The majority of realtors out there are not well versed in the mortgage loan process and they kind of stumble through that part of the process with home buyers," said Liz Rocco, owner of AM Realty Advisors. "We like that Zeani Banks has worked for a bank and has mortgage loan processing experience already, which will be a big value add to our buyer clients, especially first time home buyers."

Joseph Rocco, broker of record at AM Realty Advisors, went on to say, "We are delighted to add another realtor to our firm with banking experience. Having worked in the mortgage industry, Zeani Banks will offer our clients a unique perspective to their real estate transaction from a lenders point of view."

Ms. Banks will be starting immediately and working out AM Realty Advisors' New Jersey headquarters location on Kings Highway in Haddonfield.

AM Realty Advisors is a close nit family owned boutique real estate company operating from Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia PA. Their realtors have transacted on over 2 Billion Dollars worth of real estate deals. For more information on AM Realty Advisors, visit their website.

