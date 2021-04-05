SID Business Conference Set to Launch on May 17

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "The display industry is expected to enjoy one of its better years on record in 2021 with prices rising, shipments surging, new display technologies emerging promising better performance and capex and capacity surging in both existing and emerging technologies including LCDs, OLEDs, microLEDs and microOLEDs. To help companies and investors navigate the outlook and identify and quantify the best investment opportunities, we have assembled an agenda featuring 17 market and financial analysts and business leaders throughout the display supply chain including 16 C-Suite executives. In addition to sessions on the dominant display applications and technologies such as TVs, smartphones and IT displays, this year's event will also examine the outlook for emerging markets such as AR/VR, developments in emerging technologies which could significantly disrupt the display industry in miniLEDs and microLEDs and a session with start-up executives and private equity firms giving smaller private companies with significant potential the opportunity to share the stage with larger players."

According to Radu Reit, SID's Chief Marketing Officer, "We are thrilled with the organization of this year's event and are confident it will delight our attendees. In addition to streamed presentations with PDF downloads, it will also include one on one recorded speaker interviews after the event allowing attendees to get their burning questions answered and delve deeper into key topics."

The 2021 SID/DSCC Business Conference is divided into the following sessions:

Keynote Session

Financial and Market Analyst Outlook

Smartphone Display Market and Technology Outlook

TV Display Technology and Markets

Displays in IT Applications

Automotive Displays

MiniLED and MicroLED Advances

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Opportunities

Start-Up Session

42 speakers will participate in this year's event including:

Adam Kablanian , CEO, Cynora

, CEO, Andrew Sculley , CEO, eMagin

, CEO, Bob O'Brien , Co-Founder, Principal Analyst and CFO, DSCC

, Co-Founder, Principal Analyst and CFO, Charles Li , CEO, PlayNitride

, CEO, Dan Cashen , Head of HMI High Performance Compute NA , Continental

, Head of HMI High Performance Compute NA David Naranjo , Director, Business Line Management, ViewSonic Corporation

, Director, Business Line Management, Dr. Beverly Brown , Chief Scientist, Smartkem

, Chief Scientist, Dr. Guillaume Chansin , Director of Display Research, DSCC

, Director of Display Research, Dr. James Murphy , LED Phosphor Program Manager, Senior Research Scientist , GE Global Research

, LED Phosphor Program Manager, Senior Research Scientist , Dr. Mathias Mydlak , Global Business Development Manager, SCHOTT

, Global Business Development Manager, Dr. Matthew Meitl , Co-Founder and VP of Displays, XDC

, Co-Founder and VP of Displays, Dr. Nikhil Balram , CEO, Eyeway Vision Inc.

, CEO, Dragon Cui, President, DiScien

Ian Hendy , Founder and CEO, Hendy Consulting

, Founder and CEO, Jason Hartlove , President and CEO, Nanosys

, President and CEO, Jeff Fieldhack , Research Director, Counterpoint

, Research Director, John Jacobs , Director of Strategic Alliances, AMD

, Director of Strategic Alliances, Junji Adachi , Co-Founder and CSO, Kyulux

, Co-Founder and CSO, Kunjal Parikh , Principal Engineer, Intel

, Principal Engineer, Kyle Davis , UI/UX Senior Analyst, IHS Markit

, UI/UX Senior Analyst, Leo Gebbie , Senior Analyst, CCS Insight

, Senior Analyst, Martin Zobl , Senior Expert Displays, BMW

, Senior Expert Displays, Max McDaniel , CMO, Applied Materials

, CMO, Mehdi Hosseini , Senior Analyst, Technology Hardware, Susquehanna International Group

, Senior Analyst, Technology Hardware, Michael G. Helander , CEO, OTI Lumionics

, CEO, Mike Lee , Head of Strategic Business & Corporate Development, Compound Photonics

, Head of Strategic Business & Corporate Development, Paul Gagnon , Senior Research Director of Consumer Devices, Omdia

, Senior Research Director of Consumer Devices, Paul Travers , CEO, Vuzix

, CEO, Qiming Li , CEO, Jade Bird Display

, CEO, Roger Lanctot , Director of Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics

, Director of Automotive Connected Mobility, Ross Young , CEO, DSCC

, CEO, Ryan Reith , Program Vice President, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC

, Program Vice President, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, Stephen Baker , VP, Industry Advisor, Technology & Mobile, The NPD Group

, VP, Industry Advisor, Technology & Mobile, Steve Battista , VP, Manufacturing and Operations, Anzu Partners

, VP, Manufacturing and Operations, Yasuo Nakane , Global Head of Technology Research, Mizuho Securities

, Global Head of Technology Research, Y.M. Chan, Manager, TFT/TPM Development, BOE Varitronix

Yoshio Tamura , President, Asian Operations, DSCC

, President, Asian Operations, Young-Joon (YJ) Kim, CEO, Magnachip

Each speaker's topic, abstract, bio and registration information can be found at:

https://www.displaysupplychain.com/events/sid-dscc-2021-virtual-business-conference-at-displayweek.

This year's event is sponsored by Applied Materials, Corning, GE, OTI Lumionics, Radiant Vision Systems and TOK. For any questions on this event including volume attendee discounts, please contact [email protected].

