SideChef And GE Appliances Focus On Making The Smart Kitchen Mainstream

After the joint development of the Kitchen Hub, SideChef and GE Appliances set out to make kitchen connectivity even more accessible. SideChef's signature advanced cooking guidance now automatically sends cooking instructions to GE Wifi Connect devices after completing a simple one-time syncing process. SideChef's connectivity automatically triggers cook times, temperatures, and cooking modes while the user continues to prepare the recipe. With the completion of this integration, SideChef is planning further enhancements that go beyond the kitchen into ingredient optimization, advancing the full kitchen journey.

"Our partnership with GE Appliances has yielded yet another giant leap forward in kitchen connectivity," says SideChef CEO & Founder, Kevin Yu. "Together, we are empowering a much broader audience to have automated control of their kitchen so that connected appliances are no longer just for early adopters."

SideChef released a new batch of recipes, upping their total smart recipe count to 15,000, a result of over 300 global content partners. In total, SideChef now integrates with one hundred one connected appliances. Deepening integrations between SideChef and GE Appliances are helping simplify cooking tasks and minimize human error, creating the ultimate home cooking experience.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 15,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation of cooking practices with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017, inspiring the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates "good things, for life" through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, CAFÉ, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, people and families have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

