SideChef and Home Connect Partner to Bring Thousands of New Recipes to Smart Kitchen Owners

SideChef's signature "smart recipe" format ensures a consistent, easy, and successful cooking experience for users regardless of skill level. When a home cook uses SideChef's guided recipes with their Bosch appliances and Home Connect, the application will automatically send cooking instructions to the relevant appliance(s). As a result, home chefs no longer need to manually set time, temperature or cooking mode and can instead focus on the recipe. Appliance owners with Home Connect now also have access to SideChef's rich recipe content, curated from food professionals including 300 fan-favorite food bloggers, chefs and brands.

"Our partnership with Home Connect brings SideChef one step closer to providing all home cooks with a universal platform that connects the entire cooking experience – from discovery to meal planning to shopping to cooking," said SideChef founder and CEO, Kevin Yu. "Cooking should be enjoyable. Too many people are turned off by the time and effort it takes to plan, shop and cook at home. This partnership is the latest step in our quest to make cooking more fun and convenient for everyone."

"Through Home Connect's open ecosystem, we aim to offer our users the best consumer experience with our home appliances. Our partnership with SideChef gives Home Connect users access to a platform that offers digital services across the entire cooking journey," said Daniel Johannisborg, Head of Home Connect Ecosystem at BSH Home Appliances. "Our open ecosystem, as part of BSH's Hardware+ strategy, gives us the opportunity to partner with platforms like SideChef to further bring exciting and added value digital services into the home."

SideChef also integrates with smart kitchen technology from brands including GE Appliances and LG. In total, the platform now integrates with more than 100 connected appliances. SideChef also has in-app integrations with Amazon Fresh for quick and easy grocery delivery, and Amazon Alexa and Google Home Hub devices for voice-controlled guided cooking.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 15,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.

About Home Connect

Home Connect is the first solution in the world to allow home appliances from different brands including Bosch, Thermador, Siemens, Neff, and Gaggenau to be controlled with a single app. The system is designed as an open platform that will keep evolving to cover a growing range of services. The Home Connect API has enabled over 40 partners to become part of the Home Connect Ecosystem. Home Connect is a global solution available in 40 countries and 17 languages. For more information about Home Connect, go to http://www.home-connect.com

