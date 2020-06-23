Sider Enhances Vulnerability Analysis for Ruby on Rails

TOKYO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleeek Corporation (hereafter Sleeek), a global provider of solutions to improve productivity in software development, has enhanced its security vulnerability analysis function on their automated code review service, Sider, and now supports the latest version of Brakeman.

Sider, an automated code review service, is a support service for code reviews on GitHub provided by Sleeek. By analyzing source code, automatically detecting problems, and notifying the developer, it reduces the time required for code review, and contributes to the growth of individual engineers, development teams, and software quality. Sider is used in more than 87 countries.

Security is considered 'most important' by many developers. Many security vulnerabilities are registered with CVE identification numbers (CVE-ID) on a daily basis, and include serious problems such as disclosure of confidential information.

GitHub is also strengthening security-related functions such as code scanning alerts, and is increasingly sharing vulnerability information for each OSS library.

Since its release, Sider has focused on detecting security vulnerabilities and has supported Brakeman (MIT license). This had allowed security vulnerability scans to be conducted each time a Pull Request was updated. Even in cases where a customer's focus has been product release speed (and the code is SQL injection-enabled), Sider has been able to detect security vulnerabilities. However, its full functionalities were not available beyond the free MIT licensing.

Today, Sleeek is pleased to announce that under a new license, the latest security vulnerability analysis function by Brakeman is available to all existing users of Sider (Free/Standard/Enterprise/Education) at no additional cost.

About Sleeek

Sleeek, provides solutions to improve the productivity of software engineering teams. Our core product, 'Sleeek', provides better awareness and insights based on software development metrics for project managers and engineering managers. We also provide 'Sider', an automated source code review service for software engineers.

