SIDM Appoints Dr. William "Bill" F. Owen, Jr., MD as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM), Jennie-Ward Robinson, PhD, today announces the appointment of Dr. William "Bill" F. Owen, Jr., MD, FACP as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. With almost two decades of executive leadership experience in the health sector, Dr. Owen was selected by SIDM for this role to accelerate its growth and identify innovation opportunities. Dr. Owen will be responsible for organizational strategy as SIDM positions itself as a leader spurring improvement in diagnosis in medicine and reducing patient harm.

Dr. William "Bill" F. Owen, Jr., MD, FACP as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

"With Dr. Owen, we have a proven leader and expert in the public, private, domestic, and international health sectors," said Dr. Ward-Robinson. "Dr. Owen will bring innovative approaches to reducing the personal burden and costs of incorrect medical diagnoses. He will help push SIDM towards global leadership in the improvement of medical diagnoses.

Dr. Owen's career is captured in his attainment of many firsts in diversity. He was President of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now merged into Rutgers University), Chancellor and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs of the University of Tennessee, Chancellor and Dean of Ross University School of Medicine, and CEO of Cornell's major affiliate, Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar. He is inaugural health policy advisor to the President of the International Association of University Presidents, an NGO with UN advisory status. Dr. Owen is academically recognized for his many peer-reviewed publications, editorials, and clinical practice guidelines. He has earned professorships at several universities and is past President of his medical professional society, Renal Physicians Association. As the recipient of numerous awards and citations, Dr. Owen is praised for his community health engagements in the Congressional Record.

"After four decades in the health and education sector, I look forward to supporting SIDM, a leading facilitator for the routine attainment of diagnostic excellence," said Dr. Owen about his new role. "I am excited and proud to be a part of this ambitious and innovative organization."

A graduate of Brown University and Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Owen trained in internal medicine and nephrology at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital; was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Fellow; and a Chief Scientist at Baxter International. Dr. Owen's breadth of experiences strongly aligns with SIDM's patient, clinical, and health policy ambitions.

For more information about SIDM and Dr. Owen, please visit www.improvediagnosis.org.

About SIDM

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and eliminate harm from diagnostic error. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community, and every interested stakeholder. SIDM is the only organization focused solely on the problem of diagnostic error and improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis. In 2015, SIDM established the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis to increase awareness and actions that improve diagnosis. Members of the Coalition represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers and patients, and the leading health organizations and government agencies involved in patient care. Together, we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ultimately, ensure better health outcomes for patients.

Contact

Media Inquiries:

Sophie Gibson, VIVO360, Inc., 404 784 4688, [email protected]

SOURCE Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM)