Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith Adds Experienced Attorney Jeff Burley

"We are glad to welcome Jeff to the firm, where his knowledge and experience will immediately benefit our clients," says firm founder Clyde M. Siebman. "Jeff has built a well-deserved reputation as a first-tier lawyer based on his work in East Texas courts for years."

Mr. Burley has held the highest AV-Preeminent rating issued by Martindale-Hubbell for more than a decade based on his legal abilities and high ethical standards. He is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

His commitment to the community includes service as Head of School for Texoma Christian School in Sherman and as a member of the Leadership Advisory Council for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Mr. Burley completed his undergraduate degree at Austin College before earning his law degree at St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio. During law school, he was inducted into the Order of Barristers and served as Chairman of the Board of Advocates.

Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith is a full-service litigation boutique with offices in Sherman, Plano/Dallas, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin. The firm's attorneys provide decades of combined experience representing some of the world's largest corporations; medium and small businesses; federal, state and local officials; and others.

The firm has served as counsel of record in more than 1,000 cases filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, which is home to a diversified docket that includes some of the nation's top judges in intellectual property cases.

Siebman, Forrest, Burg, & Smith, LLP, is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Northern Districts of Texas and throughout the state. For more information, please visit http://www.siebman.com.

