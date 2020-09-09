Siegfried Recognized as One of the Largest and Fastest-Growing Accounting Firms in the Country

Among the top 100 firms identified by IPA, Siegfried recorded the second highest organic growth rate (26.6%). This is the seventh consecutive year IPA recognized Siegfried as a fastest-growing firm based on organic growth, a testament to its consistent and accelerated progress, and a recognition that no other company on the list shares.

For more than 30 years, Siegfried has demonstrated its dedication to and focus on serving its clients, employees, and others. "Seeing our consistent, continued growth is always motivating and inspiring," said Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder. "But what's more motivating is that we are truly making an impact on people and are helping them find ways to be stronger, more effective leaders."

Leadership advisory and talent delivery

For many years, Siegfried has provided a unique combination of leadership advisory and talent delivery services to Fortune 1000 companies across the U.S. As part of these services, Siegfried deploys talented finance and accounting professionals to these companies to directly assist with high-priority projects, strategic initiatives, and routine work.

"What we offer is something that no one else can provide," explained Rob. "Our services enable companies and their executive teams to identify and then address their most important priorities. In turn, they transform their companies and their professional and personal lives. Together, with our clients, we create extraordinary, mutual success."

Leadership advisory and all that it entails is a hallmark of Siegfried's, and it is infused and reflected in everything the Firm does. It's also the basis for its higher purpose: We help People transform themselves into better Leaders to exponentially improve their Lives.

About Siegfried

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique leadership advisory services and combines those with high potential talent. At the heart of the Firm is its approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. Siegfried values having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

About INSIDE Public Accounting

The Platt Group publishes the award-winning IPA newsletter every month and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report. The Platt Group also surveys and publishes annual reports for the accounting profession in Human Resources, Firm Administration and Information Technology.

