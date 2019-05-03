Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm:

Eddy Aiello, CPA, who joins our South Florida Market as an Associate Manager. Confident and passionate, he delivers high-impact solutions that bring the highest benefit to his clients. Aiello studied accounting at Florida International University, where he earned both his Master of Science and his Bachelor of Science degrees. After beginning his career at PwC, Aiello was most recently a Lead Audit Senior at Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Justin Alvarado, CPA, CA, who joins our San Jose Market as a Senior Associate. By using his leadership skills, strong communication style, and results-oriented approach, he navigates any environment and meets deadlines. Alvarado attended the University of Waterloo, where he earned Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management. Most recently, he was a Senior Staff Accountant at EY.

Ryan Blackburn, CPA, who joins our Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. With his confidence and spirited dedication, he ensures his clients achieve or surpass their goals. Blackburn earned his Master of Science and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Illinois, and was most recently an Audit Manager at Crowe, LLP.

Alexis Castleberry, who joins our Houston Market as a Senior Associate. She relies on her strong work ethic, perseverance, and forward-thinking leadership skills to motivate her teams to work toward their full potential. Castleberry studied accounting at Prairie View A&M University, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate at KPMG.

Christopher Cha, who joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Associate. His confidence and ability to cultivate an encouraging atmosphere allow him to continuously provide sustainable solutions to his clients. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and his Master of Accounting at Georgia State University, and was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY.

Erika Debrosse, CPA, who joins our D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. She uses her eye for detail and analytical abilities to solve challenging problems and provide outstanding results. Debrosse attended Georgetown University, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at PwC.

Ryan Dill, CPA, who joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Through his unwavering determination to get the job done right and his attention-to-detail, he provides clients with exceptional results. Dill studied accounting at Temple University, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Will Forbes, CPA, who joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. He is thorough in his approach, ensuring he fully comprehends the matter at hand before he chooses the best path forward. Forbes earned his master's degree in accounting and information systems from Virginia Tech University and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from North Carolina State University. Most recently, he was an Internal Audit Senior at Sealed Air Corporation.

Chrissy Galvan, CPA, who joins our South Florida Market as an Associate Manager. Motivated and outgoing, she sees challenges as great opportunities to collaborate and grow as a team. She attended Florida State University, earning her master's and her bachelor's in accounting, as well as a Bachelor of Science in finance. Most recently, Galvan was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Daniel Gyimah, CPA, who joins our D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. With a positive demeanor and hardworking attitude, he accomplishes the task at hand while best utilizing his teams and resources. Gyimah earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Massachusetts, and began his career at EY. Most recently, he was a Senior Property Accountant at Bozzuto.

Sarah Ibrahim, CPA, who joins our Houston Market as a Senior Manager. Self-motivated and passionate, she approaches each day with great enthusiasm and a positive attitude, bringing an unconventional "can-do" approach to her work that her teams and clients appreciate. Ibrahim attended the University of Houston, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Most recently, she was a Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant for Midtown Lab, LLC.

Robert Jagessar who joins our New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from William Paterson University, and after starting his career at Grant Thornton, was most recently a Senior Accountant for NRG Energy.

Patrick Janowicz, CPA, who joins our San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. He focuses on the importance of commitment and mental agility to turn new challenges into first-class solutions. Janowicz earned his Bachelor of Arts in international relations at the University of California and his Certificate of Advance Accounting Proficiency from Santa Clara University. Most recently, he was an Experienced Senior Auditor at BDO.

Julie Knopf, CPA, who joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. When charged with a task, she completes it in an innovative, organized, and efficient manner, making sure to pay meticulous attention to the details. Knopf, who was most recently an Audit Lead Senior at Deloitte, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from the University of Colorado.

Nikhil Kumara, CA, who joins our New York Metro Market as a Manager. His nurturing and honest approach and his dedicated work ethic enable him to instill confidence in others. Kumara studied accounting and economics at Monash University, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce. Most recently, he was a Senior Manager at KPMG.

Abigail Littleton, who joins our Operations team as a Marketing Associate. Poised and professional, she radiates positivity and never fails to approach challenges with confidence and an analytical mind. Littleton attended Hofstra University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in public relations. Most recently she was the Associate Director of Advancement at Bishop Eustace Prep School.

Rebecca Mao, CPA, who joins our D.C. Metro Market as a Manager. She always seeks next level accomplishments and brings a great deal of passion and dedication to her work. After graduating from West Virginia University with her Bachelor of Science in accounting, Mao began her career at EY. Most recently, she was the Accounting Manager at Gladstone Land Corporation.

Mike Masteller, CPA, who joins our Cleveland Market as an Associate Manager. Excited by new ideas and tasks, he works hard to deliver crystal-clear communications and powerful results. Masteller, who most recently a Manager at RSM, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from The Ohio State University.

Darris Mathew, CPA, who joins our Houston Market as a Manager. Mathew earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Houston and began his career at Grant Thornton. After working at EY, he was most recently an Accounting Manager at Stream Realty Partners.

Brandon Millette, who joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. His ability to mediate and remained poised under all circumstances creates an environment for team members to thrive. Millette earned his MBA at the University of North Carolina and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior at Blair, Bohlé, & Whitsitt, PLLC.

Joe Monti, who joins our Boston Market as an Associate Manager. Outgoing and motivated, he is a dependable professional who enjoys taking on new challenges and meeting new people. Monti, who was most recently an Audit In-Charge at Deloitte, earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration and his Master of Science in accounting from the University of Massachusetts.

Bonita Navarro, CPA, who joins our South Florida Market as a Manager. She delivers value to her clients with her problem-solving skills that create long-lasting efficiencies. Navarro earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Florida International University, and was most recently a Senior Reporting Accountant at Rialto Capital Management, LLC.

Julia Olivarez, CPA, who joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Her analytical abilities and consistency help her motivate her teams and thrive no matter what environment she is in. Olivarez earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from LaSalle University and her MBA from Thomas Jefferson University. Most recently, she was a Senior Assurance Associate from EY.

Christopher Palumbo, CPA, who joins our New York Metro Market as a Senior Manager. Palumbo studied accounting at New Jersey City University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, he was a Manager at PwC.

Amanda Patteson, CPA, who joins our Denver Market as a Senior Associate. She focuses on the importance of teamwork, loyalty, and integrity to achieve high-quality results. Patteson earned both her Master of Science and her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Southern Methodist University. Most recently, she was an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG.

Leigh-Anne Raport, who joins our Operations team as Senior Counsel. Leigh-Anne focuses on limiting legal risks while remaining mindful of achieving business goals. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Widener University and a Juris Doctor from Delaware Law School (formerly Widener University School of Law).

Mitchell Rohrbach, CPA, who joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. His courage and flexibility make him an ideal asset to clients who want to find new approaches to difficult problems. Rohrbach, who was most recently an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG, earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh.

Jackie Ronayne, CPA, who joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Ambitious and caring, she goes the extra mile to deliver satisfaction and exceptional results to her clients. Ronayne studied accounting at the University of Notre Dame, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Ella Shtein, CA, who joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. She sets high standards for herself and the team, remaining approachable and transparent to ensure that her clients' needs are met. Shtein earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and marketing from the University of Melbourne, and was most recently a Senior Associate at EY.

Steve Smith who joins our Operations team as a Director of Facilities. A creative problem-solver who thrives on new challenges, Smith uses his analytical ability to find efficient solutions. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from the University of Delaware, and was most recently the Director of Operations at Pettinaro.

Ivy Stepan, CPA, who joins our Denver Market as a Manager. Her attention to detail, analytical abilities, and strong communication skills help her connect with clients and teams to drive progress and results. Stepan earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Lehigh University, and after starting her career at PwC, was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at Arrow Electronics.

Matthew Swanson, who joins our San Jose Market as an Associate Manager. His optimism and strong communication skills result in leadership qualities that have continuously increased both the effectiveness and efficiency of his teams. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Loyola Marymount University, and was most recently a Senior Assurance Associate at RSM.

Joel Urena, CPA, who joins our South Florida Market as a Senior Manager. He maintains an open mind, which enables him to think outside-of-the-box to find unique solutions for his clients. Urena earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University at Albany, started his career at PwC, and was most recently a Manager at Carnival Corporation.

Mariana Vieira, CPA, who joins our D.C. Metro Market as an Associate Director. Her energetic and highly-motivational leadership approach helps her team think differently and shapes a growth mindset. Vieira earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Grand Valley State University, and was most recently a Senior Manager at EY.

Summer Wang, CPA, CA, who joins our Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. She is attuned to others, which creates an atmosphere people want to collaborate in. Wang earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Toronto, and after starting her career at KPMG, was most recently a Finance Manager at Rogers Communication Inc.

Aaron Wilson, who joins our Atlanta Market as an Associate Manager. A dynamic and connected communicator, he inspires collaborative and creative problem-solving with his cutting-edge ideas. Wilson attended the University of Georgia for his Bachelor of Business Administration in banking and finance, and the University of West Georgia for his Master of Professional Accounting. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior at EY.

More information about the Firm and its career opportunities is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried)

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory and combines it with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

Contact:

Megan Pettingill

(302) 660-1516

mpettingill@siegfriedgroup.com

SOURCE The Siegfried Group, LLP

Related Links

http://www.siegfriedgroup.com

