Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

William Beeker, CPA, joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. His gregarious attitude and infectious confidence help him succeed in all environments. Beeker earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of South Alabama. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at KPMG.

McCabe Buege, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as an Associate Manager. He is observant of clients' business and problems, then uses logic and determination to suggest solutions. Buege earned his Master of Accountancy from the University of Minnesota and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Central Florida. He was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at PwC.

Stacy Cox, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Her vigilant and driven work-ethic motivates and challenges her team to stay on track and accomplish goals. Cox, who was most recently a Supervisor at RSM, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus accounting and financial management from Bucknell University.

Henry Garner, CPA, joins our Detroit Market as an Associate Manager. His passion for meeting new teams, experiences and the unknown give him great motivation for tackling challenges with a positive outlook in mind. Garner earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Oakland University and was most recently a Senior Finance Analyst at General Motors.

Melinda Hagadorn joins our National Operations team as a National Recruiting Assistant. Passionate, detailed, and ambitious, Hagadorn is dedicated to seeking the best in herself and others. She currently attends Wilmington University, where she is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance.

Caitlin Hanna, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. She works to come up with creative solutions to produce exceptional work for clients. Hanna earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and Master of Science in accounting from the University of Cincinnati. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Ashley Harris, CPA, joins our Silicon Valley Market as a Senior Associate. Her positive energy and team-focused mindset allow her to integrate quickly into any environment. Ashley earned her Master of Science in accounting & consultancy from Villanova, along with her Bachelor of Arts in economics.

Naomi Himmelstein joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. She uses her innovative approach to solving problems to exceed expectations. Himmelstein earned her Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in commerce from the University of Virginia. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Michael Kemske joins Siegfried Advisory in our Philadelphia Metro Market. He uses his refined technical expertise to excel in every client environment. Prior to joining the Firm, Kemske was most recently a Senior Accountant at CreditShop LLC, a start-up financial services company. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from West Chester University in 2014.

Mark King, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Manager. He is passionate about delivering solutions and his mental agility and flexibility make him a dynamic addition to any team. King earned his Master of Science in accounting from Miami University, and earned his Bachelor of Arts in business management and financial economics from Wittenberg University. He was most recently a Manager at PwC.

Trent Lively joins our Los Angeles Market as an Associate Manager. He utilizes his mental agility and unwavering confidence to lead his teams, motivating them day in and day out to accomplish exceptional results. Lively, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from the University of Redlands, was most recently an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG.

Tony Nip joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. His motivation and resourcefulness enable him to work through challenging issues to meet deadlines. Nip earned his Master of Science in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his Bachelor of Science in biology from The University of North Carolina Wilmington. Most recently, he was a Senior Business Procedures Consultant at Brighthouse Financial.

Ba-Cuong Phan-Nguyen joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. He continuously strives to provide innovative solutions to complex problems, while driving efficiency and productivity across the team. Phan-Nguyen, who was most recently a Manager at EY, earned his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Calgary.

JoAnna Pickett joins our National Market Leadership Team as a Siegfried Ambassador in the West Region. She is a positive and motivated professional who leads by encouraging others to be the best version of themselves. Pickett earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Georgia College, and was most recently an Account Manager at Wonderist Agency.

Amanda Santa, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. She has a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn which enables her to tackle difficult projects with confidence. Santa, who earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, most recently worked as an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

John Snyder, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He always takes the initiative and brings his pleasant personality to build strong emotional connections within his teams. Snyder earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Temple University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Jane Uy, CPA, joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Manager. She prides herself on challenging routine practices and encourages collaborative efforts to make improvements. Uy graduated from Bicol University with a bachelor's degree in accounting, and was most recently an Audit Manager at EY.

Evan Wardrop, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. His ability to integrate quickly into any team and confront problems head-on allows him and his peers to successfully accomplish common goals. Wardrop earned his Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was most recently a Senior Associate at KPMG.

Spencer Willet, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as an Associate Manager. He is a diligent worker who pays close attention to detail and always maintains a positive attitude. Willet, who was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Ohio University.

Mazen Yanes joins our New York Market as a Manager. His dedication to continued learning allows him to excel in any environment and help his clients achieve success. Yanes was most recently an Assistant Vice President at MUFG Securities Americas Inc. He earned his Master of Science in accounting from DeVry University and his Bachelor of Science in finance, banking and investment from Arab International University.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory and combines it with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

