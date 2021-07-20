Siemens acquires FORAN software to expand capabilities in marine design and engineering

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based SENER, a leading multinational company in engineering and technology, to acquire its FORAN software business. FORAN is CAD/CAE/CAM software for the design, construction and engineering of vessels and marine structures. The addition of the FORAN product and team to Siemens, together with its customer portfolio, brings experience and comprehensive know-how across complex commercial marine projects, defense industry standards and regulation compliance. SENER Group will keep and strengthen its traditional marine engineering business line, where it offers design, engineering and consultancy services for different types of ships and offshore vessels.

In today’s race towards sustainable shipping, shipyards need to innovate faster and deliver greener ships that comply with strict safety and environmental regulations. FORAN will be added to Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, offering a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of software and services that covers all aspects of the ship lifecycle, from concept design through production to operations and optimized service lifecycle management.

"The acquisition of FORAN enhances our marine digital twin, adding preeminent capabilities to our integrated ship design and engineering digital thread solution," said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and President, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By adding FORAN's extensive tools to the Xcelerator portfolio and leveraging the team's industry expertise, we will be able to offer commercial and naval shipbuilding customers better control of their ship design and manufacturing process as they transition to Shipyard 4.0."

In today's race towards sustainable shipping, shipyards need to innovate faster and deliver greener ships that comply with strict safety and environmental regulations. As the resulting complexity in marine design and build reaches unprecedented levels, risks and inefficiencies in the current design and manufacturing process need to be minimized. Software is critical to optimize this process, cut costs and increase productivity without compromising quality.

"With over 150 shipyard and design office customers across 40 countries, FORAN technology provides a strong position for Siemens to better support customers across the marine industry. At the same time, Siemens' global reach and the integration of the FORAN team into Siemens helps guarantee current FORAN clients continuity and improvement to the services provided with a strategic vision for ongoing developments," said Gabriel Alarcón, Managing Director, SENER Engineering. "This transaction allows the FORAN product family to grow in line with the expanded presence that Siemens has in industrial software."

Siemens' acquisition of FORAN is due to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

