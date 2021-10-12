Siemens Energy Partners With Google Cloud to Power its Next Phase of Sustained Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif and MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Siemens Energy, one of the world's leading energy technology companies, today announced a new, multi-year collaboration to digitally transform Siemens Energy's business infrastructure, systems, and data with Google Cloud.

Under this partnership, Google Cloud will work with Siemens Energy to shift its global network of data centers into the cloud, bringing its company-wide SAP systems into a future-proof cloud environment, and power sustainable digital transformation with the industry's cleanest cloud.

"We searched for a partner that could not only deliver availability and scalability, but also challenge us to grow beyond our comfort zone," said Kian Mossanen, CIO at Siemens Energy. "We knew that choosing Google Cloud would ensure more reliability and less downtime for our systems, which is critical in the energy industry. But it was also Google Cloud's collaborative and innovative culture that made them the perfect partner, as we embark on this massive digital transformation."

"The energy market is rapidly evolving as sustainability becomes a primary focus, and consumer habits and global demands on the industry change," said Adaire Fox-Martin, President, EMEA at Google Cloud. "We're proud to support Siemens Energy's digital transformation with clean cloud infrastructure, partnering to build a technology platform that will support future growth and change."

Modernizing data centers with Google Cloud

Beginning in the second half of 2021, Siemens Energy will migrate more than 2.6 petabytes of manufacturing, supply chain, and sensor data, stored across its multiple data centers, to Google Cloud. Siemens Energy has laid out an ambitious timeline for the project, aiming to complete the majority of the data center migrations within fifteen months. Siemens Energy has committed to becoming climate neutral by 2030, Google Cloud will support them with a carbon neutral cloud, matched 100% with renewable energy, helping them meet the ambitious goals. Google Cloud will partner with Siemens Energy and bring industry specific innovation and expertise to help the company become a cloud-first and even more agile organization.

Building a future-proof foundation with SAP and Google Cloud

Siemens Energy will also bring its SAP Enterprise Resource Planning Central Component (ERP ECC) and Supply Chain Management applications and data onto Google Cloud, enabling greater scale, uptime, and flexibility for these business-critical systems, as well as low-latency access to SAP applications for more than 750,000 users across 84 countries.

In addition, Siemens Energy will leverage "RISE with SAP" on Google Cloud, accelerating its transition to SAP S/4HANA and creating a future-proof foundation for the company's vast SAP environments and data.

Additional Resources

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.

